The Chicago Bulls will be facing the Detroit Pistons, but they may be without one of their star players in the matchup. Zach LaVine has been away from the team for the past few games because of the birth of his child, and there's no timetable for when he may return to the team.

Aside from being away from the team, LaVine has also been in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. The Bulls have been trying to go into a rebuilding phase, and LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two players constantly in talks. There are several teams who want the services of LaVine, but the price has to be right for the Bulls to do it.

Zach LaVine's injury status vs. Pistons

Zach LaVine is still out for personal reasons and will not be available against the Pistons. The big question is will LaVine still be on the team in the next couple of days since he's been in trade rumors. Despite the rumors, LaVine has let it be known that he wants to stay on the Bulls, as he's having one of his better seasons this year. One of the teams that has shown interest in LaVine is the Golden State Warriors, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The Bulls and Warriors have held significant trade conversations through the weeks, sources said, with the focus on LaVine and Nikola Vucevic,” Siegel wrote. “Although Vucevic was the early favorite to be traded to Golden State, the focus has shifted to LaVine, who would instantly become the team's No. 2 scoring option next to Curry.”

LaVine would be a nice addition to a team that needs another primary scorer alongside Stephen Curry, and he may cost less than Jimmy Butler, another option the Warriors have looked at. As of now, it's uncertain if LaVine remains in Chicago or is on another team in the coming days.