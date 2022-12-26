By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine said his rhythm and timing are returning after playing 28 games this season, according to a Monday report from NBC Sports Bulls Insider KC Johnson.

“That’s what I felt,” LaVine said. “I felt I just needed to get back in rhythm and the timing. Because if you don’t do it, you lose it.”

“I’m feeling better. The first 10 or 15 games coming off injury, you’re going to have some ups and downs. So I expected it. I understand it. I feel good. The last 10, 15 games, I felt like myself.”

Zach LaVine previously vented his frustrations to Chicago Bulls media after he was benched in the final minutes of a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic, a game that saw the All-Star guard score four points in 25 minutes as the team tried to crawl its way back to a win against the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. A league executive described the frustrations between Chicago Bulls veterans and the team’s front office to Heavy Sports editor Sean Deveney, saying their lack of moves in the offseason and their reluctance to use a full bi-annual and a large chunk of their mid-level exceptions caused some disconnect between the two groups.

Though LaVine has improved on his shooting tendencies and overall percentage, the nine-year NBA veteran said he hopes to earn more free throw attempts on a team that ranks dead last in the league in that category.

“Hopefully, I can get that up,” LaVine said. “I feel like I’ve been driving the ball well and getting to the line the last couple games.

“So hopefully we can find more ways to do it.”

Zach LaVine and the Bulls will hope to continue their recent winning streak when they face the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. CST on Monday in the United Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.