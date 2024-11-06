ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bulls visit the Mavericks on Wednesday! The Mavericks have looked decent to start the year, while the Bulls have been inconsistent. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Bulls have been an enigma so far this season. They could be on their way to a play-in spot again, but it will be difficult. They are struggling to find consistency this season and sit at a 3-4 record. However, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the best players on the court for the Bulls, and they will be key for the team for the rest of the season if they compete in the Eastern Conference.

The Mavericks have much potential this season to be even better than last year. Thanks to Klay Thompson joining the team, they are loaded. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are still there and make this team much more offensively potent. They are 4-3, and this could be the game they finally put it all together against the Chicago Bulls. This can be a turning point game for them in this spot against the Bulls.

Here are the Bulls-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Mavericks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Dallas Mavericks: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs Mavericks

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: Chicago Sport Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls were not great on offense last season. They were 22nd in scoring at 112.3 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 47%%, and 20th in three-point percentage at 35.8%. Then, this season, five different Bulls are averaging over double digits, with Zach LaVine leading at 22.7 points up to this point. Josh Giddey is the leader in assists at 6.3 per game. This offense lost DeMar DeRozan in the offseason so that they would go through some growing pains. Zach LaVine is the engine that makes this team go on offense, next to Coby White in the backcourt, and then Vucevic will also be a massive key to their success this season.

The Bulls’ defense was around average last season. They were 16th in scoring defense at 113.7 points per game, 16th in field goal defense at 47.3%, and 20th in three-point defense at 37%. Nikola Vucevic is the key for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.9. Then, he also leads in blocks per game at 1. Three players also average one steal per game, with Coby White leading at 1.3. This defense has talent, but they have been too inconsistent as a unit.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks were great on offense last year. They were seventh in scoring at 117.9 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage at 48.1%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 36.9%. This season, four different Mavericks have hit over double digits in scoring, with Luka Doncic being a big standout with 28.9 points per game, and then Kyrie Irving is just behind at 23.9 points per game. These two also lead the team in assists per game, with Doncic at 7.4 and Irving at five per game. This team goes as Doncic goes on offense, but Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson have been great next to him.

The Maverick’s defense was inconsistent last year. They were 20th in scoring defense at 115.6 points per game, 20th in field goal defense at 47.5%, and 18th in three-point defense at 36.8%. On the boards, Luka Doncic leads with 8.3, and Dereck Lively II is just behind him at 8.2 per game. Then, four players are averaging at least one steal per game, with PJ Washington leading at 1.6 per game. Finally, two Mavericks are averaging at least one block, with Washington also leading at 1.3 per game. This defense has improved and is a massive key for the Mavericks improving this season.

Final Bulls-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are struggling to find consistency this season, while the Mavericks have looked good but not great. The Bulls may not have Zach LaVine available in this game, and Lonzo Ball is supposed to also be out. The Mavericks are healthier entering this game, which will be the big difference. The Mavericks should win and cover easily against the Bulls at home and improve to a 5-3 record.

Final Bulls-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -10 (-110)