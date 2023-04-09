Bundesliga action continues with an exciting match between Hoffenheim (7-4-15) and Schalke 04 (4-9-13). It’s time to check our Bundesliga odds series, starring our Hoffenheim-Schalke prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch this game.

After being winless in 10 official games, Hoffenheim finally got two wins in its last two fixtures. Die Kraichgauer won its last March match over Hertha Berlin and opened April with a win over Weder Bremen.

After an eight-game unbeaten run, The Miners finally folded in an 0-3 home game against Bayer Leverkusen. Schalke is a relegation candidate right now, needing five points to overcome the bottom three spot.

Here are the Hoffenheim-Schalke soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Hoffenheim-Schalke Odds

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: -110

FC Schalke 04: +290

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch Hoffenheim vs. Schalke

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Hoffenheim Can Beat Schalke

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two league games, which helped them climb out of the relegation zone. They overcame Werder Bremen 2-1 in their previous league outing thanks to quick-fire goals from Andrej Kramarić and Christoph Baumgartner.

Few could have expected that Hoffenheim, one of the most stable German first-division teams and a team that a few years ago was a participant in two of the strongest European club competitions in Europe, would come into such a situation to fear for survival. Indeed, many were confused by their drastic drop in form, especially given that they had a very decent start to the season (four wins from the opening six rounds).

The club from Sinsheim is currently in the last safe position with 25 points won, which is four short of the dangerous zone, and three of the places that lead to a play-off with the third-ranked team from Zweite. Hoffenheim has the second-worst home record, tallying a 4-2-7 tally in the PreZero Arena while scoring only 18 goals.

American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo took over the club at a difficult time, but he proved that he is a specialist in escape from the most vulnerable places. He had a terrible start on the Hoffenheim bench, but he seems to have managed to find a winning formula, and the best evidence is consecutive triumphs in the last two games. Kramaric currently leads the team with eight goals while ANgeliño has seven assists. Baumgartner has nine goal contributions.

This season, Hoffenheim proved on both occasions that they have the recipe to come out as winners in duels with Schalke. Der Blau celebrated with 3-0 win in Gelsenkirchen in the Bundesliga clash and then registered a convincing 5-1 triumph in the DFB Pokal. Die Kraichgauer has a solid home record against the visitors and are undefeated at Sunday’s venue since 2016. They have seen an upturn in form and are looking to make it three wins in a row.

Winger Jacob Bruun Larsen had groin surgery and will definitely be sidelined for a while. Israel national Munas Dabbour received a three-match suspension after he was sent off against Werder Bremen last weekend. Midfield duo Grischa Promel and Robert Skov are successfully recovering from their ligament and muscle injuries. The good news is that Kasper Dolberg is back in training and will be an option for Sunday’s clash. Justin Che, Robert Skov, Grischa Promel, and Kasper Dolberg are all injured at present, though Dolberg has a chance to recover in time for Sunday.

Why Schalke Can Beat Hoffenheim

Schalke has struggled in their recent league games and has gone winless in their last three games. In their first league game since the international break, they suffered their first defeat in nine games, falling to a 3-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Schalke, the seven-time champion of Germany (admittedly they won the last title 65 years ago – 1957/58), is no longer a stable first division and powerful as it used to be. The club from Gelsenkirchen, which returned to the Bundesliga last summer as Zweite champion, is playing a terrible season and is threatened by another relegation from the top tier of German football. The Royal Blues managed to add only 21 points after 26 rounds in this year’s edition of the Bundesliga, which is why they are positioned in a disappointing 17th position, four points less than the calm port.

Schalke however boasts the 14th-best away record, tallying 1-5-6 logline in their travels, but they scored just seven while surrendering 17. This season, Schalke has produced just 21 goals in 26 matches while making 12.4 shots and 4.5 corner kicks per game. Marius Bulter leads the team with seven goals while Michael Frey and Dominick Drexler are the joint leaders in assists with three. Simon Terodde, Rodrigo Zalazar, and Sebastian Polter have three goal involvements for Die Königsblauen.

Schalke’s personnel situation is not the best either, as coach Thomas Reis travels to Sinsheim without the services of Justin Heekeren, Sepp van den Berg, Soichiro Kozuki, Tim Skarke, as well as Sebastian Polter due to injuries. Jere Uronen is still recovering from an adductor problem. Key duo Moritz Jenz and Kenan Karaman missed last week’s clash with Leverkusen and it is really difficult to determine whether they will return on Sunday. Danny Latza is doubtful to make an appearance.

Die Königsblauen have suffered just one defeat in the league since January and are unbeaten in their last four away games.

Final Hoffenheim-Schalke Prediction & Pick

Two blue-and-white outfits fight out in Sinsheim, but the hosts will take care of business in high-scoring fashion.

Final Hoffenheim-Schalke Prediction & Pick: Hoffenheim (-110), Over 2.5 goals (-110)