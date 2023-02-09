FC Schalke 04 (2-5-12) will be hosting VfL Wolfsburg (8-5-6) in the Bundesliga on Friday night. Check out our Bundesliga odds series, starring our Schalke-Wolfsburg prediction and pick.

The Royal Blues look to end a five-game winless streak. With relegation knocking on their side, the North Rhine-Wesphalia-based squad will look to snatch the three points at home as well as their first win in 2023.

The White and Greens, meanwhile, travel to Gelsenkirchen with three straight losses in all competitions. The current holders of the seventh place in the German Football Table hope to secure three more points here for a possible spot in the European competition next season.

Here are the Schalke-Wolfsburg soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Schalke-Wolfsburg Odds

Schalke: +270

Wolfsburg: -105

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -128

Under 2.5 Goals: +106

How to Watch Schalke vs. Wolfsburg

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Schalke Can Beat Wolfsburg

The home team wants to win this fixture. In this way, the team looks to capitalize on the support of its fans by securing the win here. Schalke currently sits rock-bottom in the league table with just 11 points picked up so far. With just two wins and five draws earned from 19 opening matches, they will be desperate to pick up maximum points this weekend and begin their quest for safety. Hertha occupies the 17th spot with 14 points to their name.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last four head-to-head matches with Die Wolfe. In their last four fixtures, they have managed to secure goalless deadlocks versus Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Koln, but gave up six goals to RB Leipzig and surrendered three to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their club-friendly games were also disastrous, with three losses to Weder Bremen, FC Nurnberg, and HNK Hajduk Split, as well as three 2-2 draws against FC Zurich, VfL Osnabruck, and SK Rapid Wien. What’s even worst is that the Miners have the worst offensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal tally of just 14. They have conceded 41 goals in this competition, and if there are no upgrades in the defensive end, they might just find themselves conceding more goals.

Die Königsblauen must go to the field with Alexander Schwolow between the goal sticks, and Henning Matriciani, Maya Yoshida, and Cedric Brunner in the defense. Thomas Ouwejan, Alex Kral, Tom Krauss, and Mehmet Aydin shall be deployed in the midfield. Dominick Drexler, Marius Bulter, and Simon Terodde will head the attack. Danny Latza, Sebastian Polter, Justin Heekeren, and Sepp van den Berg will not see action on the pitch.

Why Wolfsburg Can Beat Schalke

Wolfsburghas a clear goal, which is to remain in the elite of German football and earn a place in a European competition. The visiting team seeks to score points in unfamiliar territory and continue winning in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg has already earned 29 points from eight wins and five draws across 19 matches.

Wolfsburg’s run in the DFB Pokal was halted by Union Berlin, while their last two fixtures versus Bayern Munich and Weder Bremen ended in defeats. They secured clean sheets and dominant wins over Hertha BSC and Sc Freiburg, where the Wolves tallied a combined 11 goals. The Wolves also enjoyed good success in club-friendly games, earning a win over Hoffenheim and two draws versus Brentford and FC Nordsjaelland. They had a 4-0 outing versus Augsburg, but they also lost 1-0 in the next match.

Manager Niko Kovac will be determined to see his team return to winning ways against the division’s poorest outfit on Friday. Wolfsburg dominated Schalke in its previous five outings, winning four of the matches. However, their latest face-off, which came in August at the opening of this season, provides evidence that all three points cannot be taken for granted.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, appears to have a fully-fit squad after welcoming Lukas Nmecha back to action from the substitutes’ bench during their defeat against Bayern Munich.

Final Schalke-Wolfsburg Prediction & Pick

Schalke will soon make a series of wins, but Wolfsburg is just a tough team to beat. With Schalke involved in scoreless draws in each of their last two matches – as well as in the reverse fixture against Wolfsburg – it is hard to imagine that numerous goals will be tallied in this fixture. Expect the visitors to come on top of what seems like a low-scoring match.

Final Schalke-Wolfsburg Prediction & Pick: Wolfsburg (-105), Under 2.5 Goals (+106)