The Yellow and Blacks host the Foxes at the Pirelli Stadium. It’s time to check our EFL Cup odds series, starring our Burton Albion-Leicester prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

The Brewers are determined to bounce back following a 2-0 defeat against Blackpool. However, their upcoming midweek encounter poses another formidable test. The Yellow and Black Army is actively engaged in League One, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the 2023–24 EFL Trophy throughout this season.

The Foxes demonstrated their resilience in the Championship opener, rallying from a deficit to secure victory against Coventry City at their King Power Stadium. This campaign signifies the club's reentry into the Championship after a consistent nine-year presence in the Premier League.

Here are the Burton Albion-Leicester soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

EFL Cup Odds: Burton Albion-Leicester Odds

Burton Albion FC: +440

Leicester City FC: -190

Draw: +350

Over 2.5 Goals: -210

Under 2.5 Goals: +146

How to Watch Burton Albion vs. Leicester

TV: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Stream: ESPN+. Bet365

Time: 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT

Why Burton Albion Can Beat Leicester

Burton didn't impress in the previous season when they had a 15th-place finish in England's third tier, as they amassed 56 points from 46 outings. In the 2023/24 season, Burton hopes for a better season.

Still, in the opening round, they lost 2-0 on the road against Blackpool. That was a bad game for Dino Maamria's team. Burton had only 41% ball possession with no shots on target, so they certainly can't be satisfied with the first round. They were down inside the opening 25 minutes following a Shayne Lavery brace, and they were unable to fight back at Bloomfield Road. In the second half, the team was better, according to the coach, but they failed to score from a few good opportunities.

Burton's head coach Dino Maamria wasn't satisfied with the loss, especially in the first half when they allowed two goals in six minutes. Burton are winless in six of their last seven games across competitions, losing thrice since July. Burton's only win against the Foxes came in August 2012, when they won 4-2 in a League Cup clash. Another concern for the Brewers to address is that they do not have the best record in the EFL Cup. They are without a win in normal time in this competition since 2019 and have conceded ten goals in the five games since.

However, Burton is unbeaten in five competitive home games, winning thrice since a 5-2 loss against Peterborough United on March 14. In addition, They have scored in seven of their last eight EFL Cup ties and have scored in five of their last six competitive home games.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Jonny Smith, Craig MacGillivray, Terry Taylor, and Conor Shaughnessy are no longer with the team. Kegs Chauke, Mason Bennett, Josh Gordon, Cole Stockton, and Rekeem Harper are looking to make an impact on their new team. Deji Oshilaja, Cole Stockton, Mason Bennett, Josh Gordon, and Josh Walker should find some goals in this match.

Why Leicester Can Beat Burton Albion

After ten years in Premier League, Leicester are relegated to Championship as they had a very bad previous season. Now, Leicester are one of the best teams in the second level of English football, so they hope for a fast comeback to Premier League. The Foxes were crowned champions during the 2015-2016 season, FA Cup winners in 2020-2021, Community Shield champions in 2021, and Second Division champions in 2013-2014.

In their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League, the hierarchy turned to Enzo Maresca to lead them forward as manager. The Foxes played five games prior to the start of the season, tallying three wins and two losses. Their wins over Northampton Town (0-1), OH Leuven (4-2), and Port Authority of Thailand were sandwiched in losses to Peterborough United (1-2) and Liverpool (4-0). The scheduled match against Tottenham in Bangkok, Thailand was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

In the opening round of the new season, Leicester won 2-1 at home versus Coventry. Guests were losing until the final 15 minutes, but Leicester regrouped, and in a 10-minute spell, the Foxes turned the game on its head with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's two goals late in the game secured an important victory. Despite the win in Championship, their performance was far from convincing.

With four wins from their last five meetings, Leicester boast a superior record in the fixture. Moreover, Leicester are without a win in eight competitive away games, losing five since a 4-2 win at Aston Villa in February. Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 competitive ties.

Notable exits from the team include the likes of James Maddison, Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes. Ayoze Pérez, Nampalys Mendy, Çağlar Söyüncü, Nathan Opoku, and Daniel Amartey are also no longer part of the team. New additions to the team include Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, and Stephy Mavididi.

Having kicked off their new campaign on a high, Leicester will head into the cup tie with confidence. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, the Foxes should come out on top. Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, and Timothy Castagne should see their names in the scoresheet.

Final Burton Albion-Leicester Prediction & Pick

Analysts and experts expect the Burton Albion-Leicester prediction and pick to be a win for the visitors. Given the extreme difference in the quality of players on paper and on the pitch, LCFC should be able to win here over the Brewers

Final Burton Albion-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Leicester (-190), Over 2.5 goals (-210)