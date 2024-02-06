A gigantic Big East tilt with major implications will take place as the Butler Bulldogs square off with the UConn Huskies. Let's check out our college basketball odds series where our Butler-UConn prediction and pick will be made.

Finding themselves on the fringe of March Madness contention, a win over conference foe UConn could be magical for Butler. Overall, the Bulldogs are 15-7 and 6-5 in Big East play. Coming off a gutsy road win over Creighton, Butler has now won four games in a row and are officially clicking on all cylinders.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Huskies appear to be a well-oiled machine for the second-consecutive season. In fact, UConn hasn't lost since a Dec. 20th matchup with Seton Hall. Since then, the Huskies have managed to win ten games in a row. At an impressive 10-1 conference mark and a dominating 20-2 overall, will UConn ever be stopped?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Butler-UConn Odds

Butler: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +890

UConn: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Butler vs. UConn

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Possessing just as high-scoring of an offense in comparison to UConn, the biggest difference maker for Butler heading into this showdown will be if they can find a way to string together stops consecutively. Not to mention, but it will probably help if Butler can shoot in unconscious fashion from three-point range like they did in the victory over Creighton.

Falling just one point short of putting up 100 on the scoreboard, the Bulldogs were hotter than fish grease from beyond the arc. By the time the clock hit triple zeroes, it was Butler who abused Creighton from the perimeter. Before the madness finally came to a halt, the Bulldogs shot nearly 60% from three. Without a doubt, this will be a recipe for success if Butler can somehow replicate such dominating outside prowess.

At the end of the day, the importance of showing up offensively against a stingy UConn defense that is considered to be one of the best in the nation, but the Bulldogs also need to be aggressive and creative in their offensive assault. The one thing that Butler can't have happen is to get overly dependent on the three-ball. Instead, not being afraid of putting their heads down and earning trips to the free-throw line may end up being UConn's kryptonite.

Above all else, the skilled point guard in Pierre Brooks is the Bulldogs' eating scorer and may be responsible for Butler's three-point barrage. Thus far, Brooks is shooting a red-hot 43% from deep and the junior leads the team in scoring with 16.5 PPG. If this game comes down to the wire, having the ball in the secure but electric hands of Brooks may end in good fortune for the Bulldogs.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arguably enough, the Huskies may have the best shot out of any recent teams to repeat for a National Championship. Shockingly, it has been more than a decade and a half since the Florida Gators won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. While there is still a ways to go before the Huskies can begin to cut down the nets, they are definitely on the right track.

One reason that makes this Huskies squad so fun to watch is their ability to use the mismatches they draw on the court to perfection. This happened to be on full display against St. Johns when UConn's overall depth was too overwhelming to bear for the former. Clearly, they have plenty of skill all across the floor, but especially down low in the paint. Believe it or not, not many teams in the country can match up toe-to-toe with the Huskies and their overall length.

Ultimately, UConn's big man in Donovan Clingan could be in for a big day considering that he is fresh off of an uncharacteristic outing in which he scored a quiet five points. In general, Clingan hasn't scored double-digits in scoring in his last two games and is more than due for a breakout performance.

Obviously enough, but UConn is also close to unbeatable at home. Playing under a hectic atmosphere led by droves of Huskies fans, UConn is a flawless 12-0 on their home hardwood. Don't be surprised if the defense steps up big and gets a major boost from the home faithful.

Final Butler-UConn Prediction & Pick

Butler has played well of late, but they are in for a different kind of beast on Tuesday. Simply put, UConn is far too dominant at the moment, and even if 14.5 points seems like a hefty mark, it will be no match for the Huskies' elite nature.

Final Butler-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -14.5 (-110)