The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Butler and Xavier. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Xavier prediction and pick.

Tuesday's Big East clash between Butler (12-13, 5-9) and Xavier (16-10, 8-7) promises to be an intriguing matchup at Cintas Center. The Musketeers, led by Zach Freemantle's impressive 17.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG, have the edge at home and are looking to solidify their conference standing. Butler, coming off a strong performance by Jahmyl Telfort (15.9 PPG), aims to upset Xavier's rhythm. Key battles will unfold in the paint, with rebounding likely to play a crucial role. Xavier's superior assist numbers, spearheaded by Desmond Claude's 4.4 APG, could be the difference-maker. Expect a hard-fought contest with Xavier's home-court advantage potentially tipping the scales in their favor.

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is poised to secure a crucial victory against Xavier on Tuesday, riding the momentum of their recent impressive performances. The Bulldogs are coming off a convincing 97-86 win over Georgetown, where they showcased their offensive firepower and efficiency. Pierre Brooks II's career-high 30-point outburst demonstrates the team's ability to produce standout individual performances when needed. Butler's balanced scoring attack, with five players reaching double figures in their last game, will be difficult for Xavier to contain. The Bulldogs' improved shooting, evidenced by their season-high 57.7% field goal percentage against Georgetown, could be the key to overwhelming Xavier's defense.

Furthermore, Butler's home-court advantage at Hinkle Fieldhouse cannot be underestimated. The Bulldogs are 8-1 this season when shooting 50% or better from the field, a trend they're likely to continue given their recent form. Xavier, despite their recent win over DePaul, has shown vulnerabilities on the road this season. Butler's ability to draw fouls and capitalize on free throw opportunities, as seen in their season-high 28 made free throws against Georgetown, could prove decisive in a close game. With players like Jahmyl Telfort contributing across the board (12 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds in their last game) and the emerging threat of Finley Bizjack, Butler has the depth and versatility to exploit Xavier's weaknesses and secure a vital conference win.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier is primed to secure a crucial victory against Butler on Tuesday, leveraging their home-court advantage and recent momentum. The Musketeers are riding high after a convincing 85-68 win over DePaul, where they showcased their offensive prowess with a .588 field-goal percentage. Zach Freemantle's dominant performance of 19 points and nine rebounds demonstrates Xavier's ability to control the paint, which will be crucial against Butler. The emergence of Dailyn Swain, who posted a near triple-double with 17 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, adds a dynamic element to Xavier's offense that Butler may struggle to contain.

Xavier's balanced scoring attack, with five players reaching double figures in their last game, will likely overwhelm Butler's defense. The Musketeers' superior assist numbers, led by Desmond Claude's 4.4 assists per game, indicate their ability to create high-percentage shots and exploit defensive weaknesses. Furthermore, Xavier's home record at Cintas Center, where they've won four straight, provides a significant advantage. The Musketeers' ability to draw fouls and capitalize on free throw opportunities, as evidenced by their 21-for-24 performance from the line against DePaul, could be the deciding factor in a close game. With Butler struggling on the road in conference play (0-3 in Big East away games), Xavier is well-positioned to extend their winning streak and solidify their standing in the competitive Big East conference.

Final Butler-Xavier Prediction & Pick

Tuesday's Big East showdown between Butler and Xavier at Cintas Center promises to be a closely contested affair. Both teams are coming off strong performances, with Butler's offensive explosion against Georgetown and Xavier's dominant win over DePaul setting the stage for an intriguing matchup. Xavier's home-court advantage will be a significant factor, as they've been formidable at Cintas Center this season. The Musketeers' balanced scoring attack, led by Zach Freemantle and supported by emerging talents like Dailyn Swain, gives them a slight edge.

However, Butler's recent offensive efficiency, highlighted by Pierre Brooks II's career-high performance, cannot be overlooked. The Bulldogs' ability to draw fouls and convert free throws could keep the game close. Ultimately, Xavier's superior assist numbers and home-court advantage should prove decisive in a tight contest. Expect a back-and-forth battle with Xavier pulling away in the final minutes to cover the spread at home Tuesday night.

Final Butler-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -6.5 (-115), Over 153.5 (-110)