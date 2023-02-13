The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 57 champions after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker. Chiefs fans should go to Fanatics and BreakingT to stock up on gear to celebrate a second Super Bowl win in four years.

The Chiefs won a thrilling Super Bowl 57 that featured high-level performances by both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Kansas City got the benefit of a controversial Eagles penalty in the final moments, letting the Chiefs run down the clock for the Butker field goal. The kick gave Kansas City a 38-35 lead and the win as Hurts wasn’t able to respond.

Mahomes was a warrior all game long. The Chiefs star aggravated his ankle injury in the first half as Philly dominated and took a 24-14 lead, but he returned for the second half and took over the game. Mahomes didn’t put up monster numbers like Hurts, but he completed 21 out of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. He also rushed for 44 yards, including a huge scramble to set up the game-winning field goal.

Mahomes wound up winning his second Super Bowl MVP thanks to his gutty second-half performance. He’s the first player since Kurt Warner (1999 season) to win regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.



Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on another Super Bowl championship!