The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 57 champions after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker. Chiefs fans should go to Fanatics and BreakingT to stock up on gear to celebrate a second Super Bowl win in four years.

Chiefs Super Bowl Fanatics

Fanatics Chiefs hat

The Chiefs won a thrilling Super Bowl 57 that featured high-level performances by both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Kansas City got the benefit of a controversial Eagles penalty in the final moments, letting the Chiefs run down the clock for the Butker field goal. The kick gave Kansas City a 38-35 lead and the win as Hurts wasn’t able to respond.

Mahomes was a warrior all game long. The Chiefs star aggravated his ankle injury in the first half as Philly dominated and took a 24-14 lead, but he returned for the second half and took over the game. Mahomes didn’t put up monster numbers like Hurts, but he completed 21 out of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. He also rushed for 44 yards, including a huge scramble to set up the game-winning field goal.

Mahomes wound up winning his second Super Bowl MVP thanks to his gutty second-half performance. He’s the first player since Kurt Warner (1999 season) to win regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

Now that the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again, make sure to go to Fanatics and BreakingT for all your gear.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 57

Jalen Hurts sets wild record with game-tying run vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Dallas Goedert, Super Bowl 57, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs,

Chiefs fans are furious over controversial Dallas Goedert Super Bowl 57 catch

Matty Breisch ·

Kadarius Toney, Super Bowl, Chiefs Eagles, Kadarius Toney return, Chiefs

Kadarius Toney’s unreal 65 yard punt return has Chiefs fans going nuts

Tristin McKinstry ·

Chiefs BreakingT

Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on another Super Bowl championship!