Every so often, athletes come along who relish pressure moments and become immortalized as the best to do it at their stage's biggest moments — Bryce Harper exemplifies athletes made for the big moments. In Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, he delivered a remarkable performance, propelling the Philadelphia Phillies to the cusp of their second consecutive NLCS appearance with a resounding 10-2 victory.

Harper crushed two home runs in consecutive plate appearances: a three-run homer in the third inning and a lead-off shot to center field in the fifth. This turned the tide in favor of Philadelphia in the series.

Harper said his Phillies teammates asked him, “What are you going to do?” after comments made by Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia were leaked, poking fun at the two-time MVP who got out of Atlanta's clubhouse after Game 2 and an unidentifiable voice (later attributed to Arcia) can be heard in the background saying, “Atta boy, Harper!” The person says it numerous times and loud enough for anyone to hear. It’s punctuated with laughter each time. Those same teammates continue to be amazed by Harper's seemingly predictable legendary playoff moments.

“Bryce Harper is a must-watch whenever he steps up,” remarked Bryson Stott.

“We were all on the edge of our seats, expecting it,” said Matt Strahm. “He answered the call, as great players do.”

Kyle Schwarber summed it up: “He's one of the best in the world for a reason.”

