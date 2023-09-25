This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce story kicked off when the NFL tight end expressed his frustration on his podcast. He shared how he missed the opportunity to meet Taylor Swift at her concert in Kansas City. At the concert, he had planned to give her a friendship bracelet, a customary token at Swift's shows, featuring his number.

Shortly afterward, it seemed Kelce's wish might have come true as reports emerged suggesting that the two were spending time together. Both celebrities' camps remained quiet until Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, confirmed the rumors as entirely true during a local Philly radio show. Travis was somewhat more reserved the next day on The Pat McAfee Show, but Kelce did express his hope that Taylor Swift would visit Arrowhead Stadium soon to watch him play.

Astonishingly, Taylor Swift was indeed spotted with Donna Kelce in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Adding to the intrigue, Kelce made headlines as he left the game in the company of Taylor Swift, drawing fans' attention with his outfit that appeared to be inspired by the upcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version) album cover — that rumor has since been debunked.

True or not, and speaking of attire, amid all the excitement surrounding this rumored couple, BreakingT decided to release their merchandise, including the “Karma is my Tight End” BreakingT merch, which fans can buy today.

Karma is My Tight End BreakingT merch T-Shirt – Red

BreakingT has just dropped an exciting new T-shirt inspired by the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection. The shirt features the catchy phrase “Karma is my Tight End,” capturing the essence of this intriguing celebrity rendezvous stylized in the Chiefs' font choice and colorway. It's the perfect way for fans to celebrate this unexpected union while showing support for their favorite Kansas City football team.