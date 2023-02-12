Kevin Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns after their blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. While Durant isn’t playing with the Suns just yet because of a knee injury, you can now buy Kevin Durant’s new Suns jersey at Fanatics.

The Suns and Nets pulled a shocker overnight in the hours before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While speculation swirled surrounding Durant’s future after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, KD went to Brooklyn and asked to be traded to Phoenix. The two teams then worked together throughout the week to hammer out a deal, and despite some hiccups, they finally agreed to terms.

While this trade finally ended the Nets’ tumultuous superteam era that crashed and burned in epic fashion, the Suns are going all in with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. This season has been a bit of a struggle for Phoenix because of Booker’s lengthy injury absence, but the team has turned it around and KD will only bolster them further when he returns from his injury.

The Suns are 31-27 on the season, which is good for fifth place in the Western Conference. They have two more games before the All-Star break, which Durant likely won’t play in, so the hope is he’ll make his debut on Feb. 24 against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s going to be a wild finish to the season for Kevin Durant and the Suns as this franchise tries to win its first-ever NBA title. They made the NBA Finals in 2021 but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games after winning the first two. As Suns fans prepare for Durant’s debut for the team in the near future, go to Fanatics and get your Kevin Durant jersey while supplies last. There is also a special KD Suns T-shirt available for purchase.

The jersey is $79.99, while the T-shirt is $39.99.