The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the best teams in basketball this season ahead of a huge test against the Timberwoles

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the best teams in basketball this season. The Clippers are 35-16, which has them in second place in the Western Conference.

At the start of the season, Los Angeles made a big trade, acquiring star guard James Harden. Harden's playmaking has helped the offense significantly, as the Clippers have lacked a quality point guard for years. Harden has come in and averaged 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from three. The 34-year-old point guard is shooting very efficiently from deep this season, as it's a career-high.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are playing at a high level and have been available throughout the season. Leonard has emerged in the MVP conversation, averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. His efficiency has been unreal at 52.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from behind the arc. Most importantly, Leonard has only missed four games.

They also have a future Hall of Famer, Russell Westbrook, coming off the bench, and he is thriving in his role. Los Angeles's roster is potent, and they are true contenders.

With that said, here are two buyout candidates for the Clippers after the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Danuel House

Danuel House is a role player who could fit well as a depth wing for Los Angeles. The Detroit Pistons waived House after acquiring him at the deadline.

The 30-year-old wing is having a down year so far, averaging 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 30 percent from downtown. However, House has proven that he can contribute as a 3&D wing throughout his career.

House has averaged 7.3 points and three rebounds in his career while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from distance. His best production came when he played for the Houston Rockets as a role player alongside Harden. Los Angeles should be in the mix for the role player, as he could be a depth wing off the bench, and Harden has proven he can get the most out of House.

Thaddeus Young

Another option for the Clippers on the buyout market is veteran Thaddeus Young. Young was a part of the deal that sent Dennis Schroder to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets waived Young after acquiring him, and he has become one of the veteran options for teams on the buyout market.

The 35-year-old has appeared in 23 games this season, averaging five points per game along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Young is shooting 62.1 percent from the field and could be a solid veteran addition. At six feet eight inches, Young traditionally plays power forward but can be a small-ball center in certain lineups.

Adding a veteran with versatility would give the Clippers more depth at the back end of their rotation. His experience and leadership could be valuable come playoff time for Los Angeles.

Although it's not like House and Young are All-Stars, they could be solid contributors off the bench. Los Angeles gave up a lot of wing and forward depth to complete the Harden trade as they sent away Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin.

The Clippers have a legitimate shot at winning the title with their star-studded roster. Adding a player like House or Young would give the roster more depth and could help them on a deep playoff run.