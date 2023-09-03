Last season was a pretty forgettable one for the BYU Cougars as they completed their final season in the West Coast Conference. They finished with an overall record of 19-15 and only 7-9 in WCC play. They will be moving to the Big 12 Conference this season and a fresh start. The transfer portal has helped college basketball teams reload and BYU has looked to the portal to try and improve their roster as they prepare for their inaugural season in the Big 12. BYU's biggest transfer portal addition came this week though in the form of former Kansas and Gonzaga recruit Marcus Adams Jr as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Marcus Adams Jr., a Kansas transfer and former Gonzaga pledge, has committed to BYU, he tells @On3sports. Story: https://t.co/nam9RFH0PY pic.twitter.com/CbTAszNPcS — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 2, 2023

Marcus Adams Jr. had entered the transfer portal two time this offseason. He finished up his high school basketball career this past year and he had originally committed to Kansas. He later withdrew his commitment and entered the transfer portal. He had committed to Gonzaga, but again withdrew his commitment and re-entered the transfer portal. He ultimately committed to BYU. Adams will need a waiver from the NCAA to eligible to play right away this season as the window for first-time transfers to be immediately eligible has already passed.

Marcus Adams joins two other BYU pickups the transfer portal. Earlier this offseason the Cougars added Dawson Baker from UC Irvine and Ali Khalifa from Charlotte. During Adams' senior year at Narbonne High School in CA, he averaged 28.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. He's a versatile forward who can handle the ball, make plays, score from the inside and shoot from the three-point line.