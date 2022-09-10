BYU football: 3 bold predictions for Cougars in Week 2 game vs. Baylor

Week one of the 2022 college football season is officially in the books, and Week 2 is now upon us. The week two schedule may only have three ranked matchups, but there are still plenty of great showdowns. One of the most under-the-radar matchups is also one of the latest. Let’s break out some BYU football bold predictions before the Cougars host Baylor football at 10:15 p.m. EST.

No. 21 BYU is coming off a dominant road 50-21 road win over South Florida to open the season. The Cougars built a 38-0 lead over the Bulls in the second quarter and never looked back. BYU returns home to face another green and gold team, and its first true test of the season against No. 9 Baylor.

These two teams met last year as well, with Baylor winning 38-24 on its home field. That game marked the Cougars’ second straight loss, which basically knocked them out of New Years’ Six Bowl contention. This time around, BYU will be looking for revenge in front of the home crowd.

West-coast games typically have lower viewership than their counterparts due to the later start time. However, this game is one of the most compelling matchups all day, and college football fans won’t want to miss it. With all that said, let’s give some bold predictions for BYU football in this showdown.

BYU Football Bold Predictions For Week 2 Vs. Baylor Football

3. BYU gets two interceptions

BYU dominated South Florida in Raymond James Stadium in the season opener, especially on defense. The Cougars allowed just 279 total yards, less than half of the 573 they gained on offense. They were also very efficient, allowing just four yards per rush and 5.7 yards per pass.

While BYU put on a defensive clinic, one play stood above the rest. The Bulls attempted a bubble screen pass, but Cougars linebacker Max Tooley jumped the route and ran it back for an easy pick-six. That play, BYU’s lone forced turnover of the game, put the Cougars up 21-0 and effectively ended any hope of a Bulls comeback.

NCAA Football Awareness rating for Max Tooley: 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZOKFFAjCwi — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 3, 2022

The BYU football team will face much stiffer competition when it takes on Baylor. To keep their undefeated record intact, the Cougars will need more plays like that against the Bears.

The BYU pass defense has the ability to force turnovers when needed. The Cougars had 14 interceptions last season, more than even national champion Georgia, who had a generational defense. BYU’s defense will make life difficult for Blake Shapen and the Baylor passing game to the tune of two key picks.

2. Christopher Brooks rushes for over 150 yards

Much like the defense, BYU’s offense was firing on all cylinders against South Florida. That was especially true on the ground, as the Cougars rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Puka Nacua was remarkably efficient, racking up 76 yards and two scores on just three carries, but Brooks was the main bell cow.

The senior transfer from Cal made a strong first impression for the Cougars, rushing 13 times for 135 yards and a score. It was his fifth career game with over 100 rushing yards, and signaled big things to come with his new team.

Baylor’s run defense is pretty stout, finishing second in the Big 12 last year and allowing just 87 yards in the opener. However, this is a new year and the Bears played an FCS team in week one. Brooks should be able to find success against Baylor, and could put up stellar numbers again.

1. BYU wins by two scores

Baylor may be the higher-ranked team, but that doesn’t mean they’re the favorites. The oddsmakers actually favor the Cougars, who enter as a 2.5-point favorite at home. This game marks a great opportunity for the Cougars to make a statement against a future Big 12 foe.

While this game is BYU’s first test of the season, that’s even more true for Baylor. The Bears played against Albany at home in week one, meaning their first FBS game is on the road in a hostile environment. The BYU faithful didn’t forget last season’s defeat, and that crowd will be loud on Saturday night.

Both teams have a big test ahead of them, but the BYU football squad feels like it has the edge in this matchup. They’ll be eager to avenge last year’s loss and prove the doubters wrong. They’ll do that with a multi-score victory.