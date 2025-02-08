ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Cincinnati prediction and pick. Find out how to watch BYU-Cincinnati.

There are a number of bubble games in college basketball this Saturday, as one should expect in the month of February. We are getting into that part of the year when teams begin to realize how few chances they have left to make their case on the bubble. Teams with ample margin for error are not under withering pressure, but the teams which are squarely on the middle of the bubble — or worse — know they can't let too many opportunities slip by.

Cincinnati has gone through a very bumpy season, tumbling to the lower tier of the Big 12 Conference and failing to establish a consistently good standard of play in the league. Cincinnati did beat Xavier and Dayton before the turn of the calendar year, but the Bearcats have stumbled in the Big 12. Coach Wes Miller is swinging and missing in his attempt to get the most out of his club, with the Bearcats well outside the NCAA Tournament discussion at this point. However, there is still a full month left before Selection Sunday. If UC can get hot and produce a five-game winning streak, we could reconsider and have a fresh new discussion about the Bearcats' NCAA Tournament prospects. As awful as this season has been for Cincy, it's only February 8. There is still enough time for the Bearcats to get hot and improve their resume, but obviously, that process of transformation has to start now and remain in effect for three weeks if not more. Much as a team trailing by eight points cannot trade baskets, a team on the very wrong side of the bubble (in other words, a team 10-15 spots out of the field, as opposed to just 3-4 spots out of the field) cannot split every two games it plays. Cincinnati needs to go 5-1 in its next six games to feel good about its situation again. Going 3-3 will not be enough.

Here are the BYU-Cincinnati College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: BYU-Cincinnati Odds

BYU: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -104

Cincinnati: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch BYU vs Cincinnati

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU just lost at home to Arizona. Had the Cougars won, they would have soared past a lot of other bubble teams and would have been more likely than not to make the NCAA Tournament. Because the Cougars lost, they remain right near the cut line. BYU probably is one of the last four in or the first four out, somewhere in that eight-team group. One doesn't have to say more about how meaningful this game is for the Cougars. As much as Cincinnati wants this game, the Bearcats aren't close to the NCAA Tournament cut line. BYU, on the other hand, is right near the cut line. BYU will be the more motivated team, and that will make the difference.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati’s most recent game was a road win at UCF. The Bearcats, whose offensive struggles this season have been well-documented, exploded for 93 points and won by 10 in Orlando on the Knights' home court. Where did that 93-point game come from? It seemed to emerge out of nowhere. UC scored 53 points in the second half. That's more than what the Bearcats have scored in multiple whole games this season. Has Cincinnati figured something out on offense? If it has, the Bearcats become an entirely different — and much stronger — college basketball team.

Final BYU-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to BYU, but UC might have discovered something versus UCF, so we're going to pass on this one.

Final BYU-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: BYU moneyline