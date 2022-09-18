C.J. Uzomah out, Jeremy Ruckert in for Jets’ Week 2 game vs. Browns

C.J. Uzomah is off to a frustrating start with the New York Jets. The tight end is out for their Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns because of a hamstring injury after he was held without a pass reception in a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Uzomah heading the list of Week 2 inactives for the Jets. Uzomah, who signed a four-year contract with New York this offseason after he had an NFL career-high 49 catches in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals, did not practice this week ad was expected to miss the game in Cleveland.

The following #Jets players will be inactive for today's #NYJvsCLE matchup: #2 QB Zach Wilson

#11 WR Denzel Mims

#37 CB Bryce Hall

#47 DL Bryce Huff

#69 OL Conor McDermott

#81 TE Lawrence Cager

#87 TE C.J. Uzomah — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) September 18, 2022

More surprising was that Uzomah played just 27 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and was not targeted a single time in the passing game. Uzomah did not appear on the Jets injury report until this week, so it’s not known if he was hurt in Week 1.

Rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who was inactive last week, will dress against the Browns. So, too, will tight end Kenny Yeboah, who was signed from the practice squad. Lawrence Cager, who had a holding penalty and then fell on a pass route leading to an interception last week, is also inactive Sunday.

Tyler Conklin is the Jets top tight end. He caught four passes, including a three-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco last week.

Quarterback Zach Wilson is the most important name on the Jets inactive list in Week 2. He is recovering from knee surgery and is expected to be out for at least another week. Wilson was on the field prior to the game Sunday throwing passes and working on his conditioning.

Cornerback Bryce Hall is a somewhat surprising inactive for Week 2. He played five plays and allowed a touchdown on his first play of the 2022 season against the Ravens. But he provides experience as a backup to starters D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner. That role falls to Brandin Echols against the Browns.