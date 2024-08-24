ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx. Our WNBA odds series has our Fever Lynx prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fever Lynx.

Caitlin Clark loves playing in the Target Center in Minneapolis. She has won a Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament championship in that building. She has played in front of large and vocal Iowa Hawkeye crowds in that building. Her comfort zone in that specific arena has carried over to the WNBA. Earlier this season, Clark and the Indiana Fever won in the Target Center in front of a boisterous pro-Clark cheering section. The game had a Big Ten flavor, with Iowa fans rooting for Indiana against Minnesota.

Indiana versus Minnesota has a spicy quality this year, due to Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve being the coach of Team USA at the Paris Olympics and not choosing Clark to be part of the United States' women's basketball team. Many people felt, and still do feel, that Clark should have been selected for the team. Given that Diana Taurasi was picked over Clark, yet did not play a single minute in Team USA's shaky gold medal win over France — a one-point victory in which the Americans struggled for large portions of the contest — many analysts have been affirmed and vindicated in their belief that not putting Clark on this team was a mistake. Reeve can consider herself fortunate that Team USA held off France in a game which easily could have gone the other way.

Will Caitlin Clark once again send a message to Cheryl Reeve? That's what makes this game so interesting.

Here are the Fever-Lynx WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Lynx Odds

Indiana Fever: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Minnesota Lynx: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 167.5 (-110)

Under: 167.5 (-110)

How To Watch Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Lynx

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports North Extra, WNBA League Pass

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever won outright in Minnesota the last time they visited the Lynx, so they can obviously do it again. That point aside, Minnesota played a tough game Friday night against the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. The Lynx looked good in that game, but it still took a lot out of them and required a lot of energy from them. Indiana had Friday night off and should be a lot more rested for this game. You have seen Caitlin Clark play superbly in these first few games after the Olympic break. Clark got four weeks to rest and recover after a very physically demanding start to her professional career. Remember that she went to the Final Four and the women's national championship game in early April, and then went to WNBA preseason camp just a few weeks later and then started the regular season roughly five weeks later. She was thrown into the fire and was exhausted early in the season. She herself said she needed time away from basketball to physically recover. Naturally, she has been great after the Olympic break. She should continue to thrive and help the Fever succeed.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx have been excellent after the Olympic break, winning all four games they have played since the season resumed. Minnesota just swept Las Vegas in a home-and-home set on Wednesday and Friday. This team is rolling and is at home against an inferior opponent. Minnesota should dominate.

Final Fever-Lynx Prediction & Pick

The Fever getting a rest advantage should show up here. Take Indiana.

Final Fever-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Fever +6.5