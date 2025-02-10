Nike returned to Super Bowl advertising for the first time in 26 years with its new commercial, “So Win,” which aired during Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. The ad, featuring some of the biggest names in women’s sports, reflects Nike’s continued investment in the rising popularity of female athletes.

The 60-second spot, narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii, showcases highlights from several top athletes, including Caitlin Clark, USC women's basketball player JuJu Watkins, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, WNBA stars A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, track star Sha’Carri Richardson and U.S. soccer player Sophia Wilson.

The commercial emphasizes perseverance and resilience, with a voiceover listing the challenges female athletes are told they cannot overcome before concluding with the line, “Whatever you do, you can’t win. So Win.” The ad aligns with Nike’s broader strategy of focusing on athlete-driven marketing. Women’s sports have seen increased attendance and viewership in recent years, with the featured athletes playing a large role in that growth.

“Women’s sport isn’t the future, it’s right now,” Ionescu said in a Nike announcement, per Austin Curtwright of USA Today. “We’re seeing it in packed arenas, in TV ratings, in the way people are showing up for the game like never before. Commanding attention isn’t about being the loudest in the room. It’s about making sure that when you step up, everyone takes notice.”

Nike’s last Super Bowl ad, aired in 1998, featured NBA star David Robinson and other athletes in an unconventional campaign. This year’s commercial was released on social media following its Super Bowl broadcast, allowing the company to maximize its reach.

Nike’s decision to air a Super Bowl ad marks a strategic shift as the company seeks to recapture market dominance after losing ground to competitors like Hoka, according to Suzanne Vranica of the Wall Street Journal.

Nike’s return to high-profile branding efforts comes at a time when it has ramped up advertising spending, investing over $4 billion in marketing in fiscal 2024. The Super Bowl ad follows a major Olympic campaign featuring LeBron James and Serena Williams.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the 59th Super Bowl 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs.