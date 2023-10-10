Caitlyn Jenner is no longer interested in being in a serious relationship. Jenner recently opened up to U.K.'s Times about how she is “very single” and does not plan on changing her status anytime soon or ever. “Im fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship,” she told the publication.

“I'll never have a relationship in the future,” she declared. “I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Caitlyn Jenner's Previous Relationships

The former Olympian was previously married three times. She came out as transgender in 2015. Jenner first got married in 1972 to Chrystie Scott. Scott and Jenner were married for nearly 10 years before they decided to call it quits. They share two children together: son Burt and daughter Cassandra. After her marriage to Scott ended, she married Linda Thompson in 1981. They got divorced in 1986. Thompson and Jenner share sons Brandon and Brody. Her third marriage was to Kris Jenner which lasted from 1991 to 2014. The Jenners share daughters Kendall and Kylie. While she was married to Kris, she also was the stepfather to the mogul's children whom she shared with the later Robert Kardashian. Kris has five children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr.

Caitlyn Jenner says Kim Kardashian “calculated” fame

Last month, Caitlyn made headlines in relation to her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian. Caitlyn claimed that Kim “calculated” how to be famous amid her viral sex tape leak. She says that Kim has been “calculated from the beginning” in terms of wanting to be famous during the promo for the documentary on the family House of Kardashians. Kim gained popularity after her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J went viral. Since it was pre-social media era this was a big deal and it is still referenced in pop culture today. The sex tape was with her then-boyfriend Ray J.

“No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians,” Sky Group’s longline for the documentary reads. “To some, they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others, they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.”

According to TMZ, Cait and Kim have buried the hatchet on this incident.