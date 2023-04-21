Caitlyn Jenner, the 71-year-old former Olympian, announced the passing of her mother, Esther Jenner, at the age of 96. On Friday, Jenner took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with her followers, ET shares. Along with several photos of her mother, Jenner wrote a touching message expressing her grief and love for her mother.

“Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life,” Jenner wrote. “I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

In one of the photos shared by Jenner, the late matriarch is seen celebrating her 95th birthday with Caitlyn and an unidentified woman, surrounded by numerical balloons. The post was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and followers of the reality TV star, including Siggy Flicker, a former cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Esther Jenner was a supportive mother to Caitlyn, even amid her transition in 2015. In an interview with the New York Daily News, Esther expressed her admiration and love for her child. “Caitlyn has handled this in a very respectable and respectful way. She’s made comments true to her heart. I have nothing but admiration for my child,” Esther said.

Esther also appeared in a single episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2013, as well as in the reality TV series I Am Cait and the documentary Untold: Caitlyn Jenner in 2021. Jenner’s fans and followers expressed their condolences and support for her during this difficult time, sending messages of love and support to the grieving reality star.