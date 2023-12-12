Cal Baptist faces Oregon. Our college basketball odds series includes our Cal Baptist Oregon prediction, odds, and pick

The Oregon Ducks have a lot of work to do this season. They lost to Santa Clara and Alabama during Feast Week. They did rally to beat Michigan in overtime, a crucial result for coach Dana Altman's team. However, that was more about avoiding a bad loss than grabbing a resume-enhancing win. We are still looking for a game in which Oregon can add substantial value to its portfolio. This game versus Cal Baptist isn't one of them. The Ducks need to win here just so they can avoid taking a hit to their resume.

Oregon has dealt with a lot of injuries in the early part of the season. Big man N'Faly Dante hasn't been fully healthy, and other prominent rotational players have missed games as well. Oregon has not been as consistent as Altman has hoped, but part of that reality has been connected to imperfect health. Everyone inside the Oregon program is hoping that if the roster can be whole and Altman can get a maximum amount of options to tinker with as he manipulates his playing rotation, the Ducks could become a deep, diverse, and very dangerous team for the Pac-12 Conference season.

Why Cal Baptist Could Cover the Spread

The Lancers have lost only twice this season. They are fresh and rested for this game, since they have not played in a week. Cal Baptist, like other mid-major teams, will relish this chance to play a team from a high major conference. Cal Baptist will play with a level of hunger Oregon probably won't match. Oregon is just trying to avoid a bad loss. Cal Baptist is playing to attain a memorable win. There's a difference in levels of motivation.

One also has to realize that Oregon is giving a lot of points. Cal Baptist can cover if it merely loses by 11 or 12 points. It's a large spread, and Oregon might not deserve that much benefit of the doubt. The Ducks need to be stronger and more authoritative before they get that kind of respect in the betting markets. Given Oregon's injuries, the Ducks aren't in a position where they will have maximum continuity and flow on the court. Cal Baptist can pounce on that part of Oregon's current status and keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks are a lot better than Cal Baptist and are playing at home. More than that, Cal Baptist lost its most recent game at home to Utah Tech. The final margin was three points, but Cal Baptist trailed that game by 10 at one point in the contest. If Cal Baptist could be outclassed to that extent by Utah Tech, Oregon can win by a much, much bigger margin.

Final Cal Baptist-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon is getting healthier and is developing momentum. Take the Ducks at home in Eugene.

Final Cal Baptist-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -12.5