The Cal Golden Bears will have Jaylon Tyson in the lineup this Friday as his transfer waiver appeal was approved by the NCAA.

The 2023-24 NCAA season tipped-off this week and one of the more intriguing storylines in the Pac-12 Conference is the Cal Golden Bears. Last season, Cal was the absolute worst team in the conference with an overall record of 3-29 and a conference record of 2-18. They're hoping to change their fortunes this year buoyed by new head coach Mark Madsen and a bevy of transfers. Cal received good news on that front regarding wing Jaylon Tyson as per NCAAB analyst Jeff Goodman.

BREAKING: Cal’s Jaylon Tyson had his transfer waiver appeal approved, source told @TheMessenger. Tyson started career at Texas, played last season at Texas Tech and is expected be in the lineup on Friday for Mark Madsen. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 9, 2023

Jaylon Tyson initially had his immediate eligibility status for Cal denied by the NCAA on the basis that he was a two-time transfer. He had arrived at Cal after entering the transfer portal from Texas Tech after alleging racial discrimination by former Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams. Tyson had transferred once before from Texas to Texas Tech.

Tyson is expected to be available for the Golden Bears second game of the season this week against Pacific. Last season he started all 31 games he played in for the Red Raiders at around 28.9 minutes per game. He averaged 10.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 72.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Cal has started off the 2023-24 season at 1-0 with an opening night win against St. Thomas. Last season, Cal started off the year on a 12 game losing streak and did not pick up their first win until Dec. 21.

Tyson is a junior and will have one more year of NCAA eligibility after this one.