The 2023-24 NCAA season tipped-off this week and one of the more intriguing storylines in the Pac-12 Conference is the Cal Golden Bears. Last season, Cal was the absolute worst team in the conference with an overall record of 3-29 and a conference record of 2-18. They're hoping to change their fortunes this year buoyed by new head coach Mark Madsen and a bevy of transfers. Cal received good news on that front regarding wing Jaylon Tyson as per NCAAB analyst Jeff Goodman.

Jaylon Tyson initially had his immediate eligibility status for Cal denied by the NCAA on the basis that he was a two-time transfer. He had arrived at Cal after entering the transfer portal from Texas Tech after alleging racial discrimination by former Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams. Tyson had transferred once before from Texas to Texas Tech.

Tyson is expected to be available for the Golden Bears second game of the season this week against Pacific. Last season he started all 31 games he played in for the Red Raiders at around 28.9 minutes per game. He averaged 10.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 72.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

RECOMMENDED
Fardaws Aimaq, Cal basketball, Fardaws Aimaq Cal, Mark Madsen
Cal transfer Fardaws Aimaq immediately eligible to play

David Yapkowitz ·

Devin Askew, Cal basketball, Devin Askew injury
Cal's Devin Askew cleared for non-contact work

David Yapkowitz ·

Cal Basketball, Jaylon Tyson, Texas Tech basketball, Mark Madsen, Fardaws Aimaq
Cal lands Texas Tech transfer guard Jaylon Tyson

Ryan Bologna ·

Cal has started off the 2023-24 season at 1-0 with an opening night win against St. Thomas. Last season, Cal started off the year on a 12 game losing streak and did not pick up their first win until Dec. 21.

Tyson is a junior and will have one more year of NCAA eligibility after this one.