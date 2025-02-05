Two-time NFL coach of the year Ron Rivera is returning to his alma mater, as he is expected to take a general manager-like role with the Cal football program, according to Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS. Rivera referenced Bill Belichick becoming the head coach at North Carolina football when he revealed his feelings on the move.

“Coach Belichick has made going back to school, cool. Stay tuned I am coming home. @CalAthletics @UCBerkeley @Cal #GoBears,” Ron Rivera said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Rivera is a former All-American from his time with the Cal football program. He will work with head coach Justin Wilcox to help guide the program in the NIL and transfer portal era and as the program settles in as a member of the ACC.

During his time at Cal, Rivera played three seasons, in 1980, 1982 and 1983. He played in 11 games in 1980, but he was an All-American in his final season with the Golden Bears, intercepting two passes that season, according to Sports Reference. Rivera played linebacker at Cal, and was drafted in the second round of the 1984 draft by the Chicago Bears, where he spent nine seasons and won a Super Bowl in 1985, according to Pro Football Reference.

Rivera has coached for 13 seasons in the NFL, spending nine of those with the Carolina Panthers, where he reached the Super Bowl in 2015 and posted a 76-63 record, according to Pro Football Reference. He spent four years with the Washington Football Team/Commanders, posting a 26-40 record. Cal is bringing in someone with a wealth of knowledge.

Call football is in an intriguing spot, bringing in former five-star quarterback and Oregon transfer Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to the roster for 2025. He is a replacement for Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana football to replace Kurtis Rourke.