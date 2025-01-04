ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cal Golden Bears have a very specific problem: Over the course of a 40-minute game against a reasonably skilled opponent, they can't play really good defense. At some point in a Cal game against a moderately good team (or better), this group gives up too many points. Cornell, Missouri, Stanford, and other teams have been able to score in bunches at some point in a game against coach Mark Madsen's players. Madsen, in Year 2 at Cal, has to find a way to get his team to be more sound on defense. Entering this conference game against Clemson, the task could not be clearer for the Golden Bears.

Cal led Pittsburgh by eight points in the first half of a game earlier this week in the Steel City. The Bears were in position to potentially win and, at the very least, create a close game down the stretch. However, they had a problem defending without fouling and sending Pitt to the free throw line. The Panthers stacked points and were able to run away with a 12-point win. The game was not close in the final five minutes. Not winning is one thing, but not at least giving themselves a chance to win at the end of games because the defensive floodgates open wide is something Madsen cannot accept or tolerate as coach of the Golden Bears.

Cal just played in Pittsburgh, and now it flies down to South Carolina for this ACC game on the weekend. The Bears could be tired. They could be discouraged. They could be sapped of their morale and belief. We are going to find out if this team is ready to put up a fight and take a stand as the ACC season shifts into high gear, and the new-look conference gives us the odd spectacle of a San Francisco Bay Area team playing a conference game in the Deep South in January.

Why Cal Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge, and as we outlined above, Cal led Pitt by eight in the first half on the road a few days ago. Starting games well has not been a problem for Cal. It's finishing games which has been the issue for the Golden Bears. If they play another strong first half, the massive spread points to a Cal cover. Cal could play a relatively typical game in which it is solid for 25 minutes and not very good for 15. Cal lost by 12 to Pitt. If it loses by 12 to Clemson, it still covers. There i ample reason to go with Cal here.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal has to make the long commute from Pittsburgh down to Clemson for this game. The Golden Bears have to be dispirited and down after their second-half crumble in Pittsburgh. This team is going to have a really bad 10-minute sequence in nearly every game it plays against a good team. That's a great reason to think Clemson — which is better than Cal to begin with — can produce a 15-2 type of run in this game and ultimately cover the spread.

The spread is big, but Cal might not be able to hold it together for 40 minutes, as usual. We think you should wait for a live play here.

Final Cal-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Cal +15.5