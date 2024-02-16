We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cal-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The California Golden Bears will continue their Pacific Northwest road trip as they play the Washington Huskies on Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmunson Pavilion. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cal-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Cal lost 84-65 to the Washington State Cougars on Thursday at the Beasley Coliseum. Initially, they stayed in it as they trailed 36-24 at halftime. But the wheels fell off the car in the second half as things fell apart. Significantly, Jaylon Tyson led the way with 18 points. Rodney Brown Jr. added 12 points. Additionally, Grant Newell had 11 points. Jalen Celestine had only eight points.

The Golden Bears shot just 38.2 percent from the field, including 35 percent from the three-point line. Conversely, they allowed the Cougars to shoot 55 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from the three-point line. They also lost the board battle 36-27. Moreover, they were sloppy with the ball, as they had eight turnovers.

Washington destroyed the Stanford Cardinal 85-65 on Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmunson Pavilion. At first, it was a close game as they led 40-38 at halftime. Koren Johnson led the way with 30 points while shooting 12 for 18, including 6 for 10 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Keion Brooks added 20 points. Sahvir Wheeler had 14 points.

The Cougars shot 53.7 percent from the field, including 39.1 percent from the triples. Also, they had 17 assists. The Cougars also had 10 steals, which helped force 17 turnovers, giving them the edge.

Washington leads the head-to-head series 23-22. Amazingly, they had a tight game in their last encounter, with the Huskies edging out the Golden Bears 77-75 a few weeks ago in California. The Huskies have won six in a row in this series.

Cal comes into this showdown with a 10-15 record, including 6-8 in the conference. Meanwhile, Washington will enter this game with a 14-11 record, including 6-8 against the spread.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Cal-Washington Odds

California: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +270

Washington: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 155.5 (-115)

Under: 155.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Pac 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Cal Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Golden Bears come into this showdown with a 12-11-1 record against the spread. Also, they are 10-5-1 against the spread when they have been the underdog. Cal is also 4-3 against the spread on the road. Moreover, they are also 4-3 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. Cal is 6-6-2 against the spread against the conference.

Cal will rely on four players to get the job done. Ultimately, how these four do will determine what Cal does. Tyson is averaging 20 points per game. Yet, he is shooting 48.5 percent from the field, including just 37.4 percent from the triples. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 15.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Jalen Cone is averaging 13.8 points per game. Unfortunately, he is shooting just 34 percent from the floor. Keonte Kennedy is averaging just 9.4 points per game. Sadly, his shooting is still bad, as he has hit only 39.2 percent from the field, including only 26.2 percent from the triples.

Cal will cover the spread if Tyson and Aimaq can be productive. Then, they must contain a good offense.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington comes into this game with an 8-7 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 8-7 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Huskies are also 6-7 against the spread when they have been the home team. Likewise, they are 6-5 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. The Huskies are also 6-8 against the spread when they have faced conference rivals.

Brooks has been really good, averaging 21 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 50 percent from the field, including 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. Wheeler is averaging 15.4 points per game. However, he is shooting only 45.1 percent from the field, including 25.7 percent from the triples. Moses Wood is another option. So far, he is averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field. The Huskies hope Johnson can have another good game. Currently, he is averaging 9.4 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 42.5 percent from the floor.

Washington will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to force turnovers.

Final Cal-Washington Prediction & Pick

These teams always play close games. Yes, Washington stole a road win. But they are also not that much better than Cal. This game will also be close. The Golden Bears somehow cover the spread on the road despite recent struggles.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Cal-Washington Prediction & Pick: California +7.5 (-102)