California football's starting quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, will not play in the Golden Bears' Week 14 matchup against SMU. After losing star defensive linebacker Cade Uluave in a 33-25 loss against Syracuse, the Golden Bears will face SMU without their starting quarterback. Mendoza is ruled out, per ESPN's Peter Thamel.

“Fernando Mendoza will not play at No. 9 SMU today due to an illness,” Thamel reported. “Back-up Chandler Rogers will get the start for the Bears. Mendoza has thrown for 3,004 yards for Cal this year.”

Mendoza went 25-for-36 on 299 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win. He also rushed for 35 yards on 11 carries. Fernando connected with wide receiver Jonathan Brady twice in the end zone.

Rogers will make his first start for Cal. He's attempted only 10 passes this season, completing four for 33 yards. Rogers competed with Mendoza to start quarterback in the preseason.

Chandler Rogers starts for Fernando Mendoza

In Week 14, California football's Fernando Mendoza had 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 68.7% completion percentage entering his matchup against SMU. Freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers will replace the sophomore quarterback. The news broke an hour before kick-off.

SMU has been dominating opponents, scoring at least 28 points in nearly every this season. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox addressed SMU's dominance at Tuesday's press conference, per The Daily Californian's Kyle Ngo.

“Offensively, they're explosive,” Wilcox said. “They run the ball exceptionally well, the quarterback is a very efficient passer and is extremely athletic, their offensive line is very good [and] the receivers are explosive.”

For Cal's defensive coordinator, Peter Sirmon, it's the most talented team they've faced all season.

“They've got an extreme amount of speed. At every level, they do a nice job of using tempo to an advantage,” Sirmon said. “Collectively, this is probably the most talented assembly of talent that we've seen throughout the season.”

It will be the third consecutive game without linebacker Cade Uluave.