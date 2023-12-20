Call of Duty 2025 Reportedly Sequel to Black Ops 2

Call of Duty 2025, set to be a sequel to Black Ops 2, return to futuristic settings, enhanced gameplay, and fresh narrative twists.

The Call of Duty franchise, renowned for its dynamic storytelling and gameplay, is set to make another groundbreaking leap with its 2025 installment. According to an exclusive report by Insider Gaming, the upcoming game, codenamed ‘Saturn,' is poised to mark the series' return to futuristic settings, a theme not explored since Black Ops 4 in 2018.

Call of Duty 2025 is being meticulously developed as a direct sequel to the critically acclaimed Black Ops 2. The story is set to unfold around the year 2030, a few years after the events that transpired in Black Ops 2, set in 2025. This foray back into the future is anticipated to strike a chord with the franchise's fanbase, who have shown a keen interest in the series' ventures into futuristic warfare scenarios.

The game is expected to bring back familiar faces from Black Ops 2, allowing players to delve deeper into the lives and battles of these well-known characters. Following the demise of Menendez, the notable antagonist from the previous title, a new adversary will emerge, adding a fresh dynamic to the ongoing narrative. This continuation of the Black Ops 2 storyline is a strategic move, aimed at leveraging the strong following of the previous game while introducing novel plot elements to maintain the storyline's appeal and freshness.

Recent discussions within the gaming community have been rife with speculation about the potential remastering of Black Ops 2 maps. However, latest reports indicate a pivot in the initial strategy. Contrary to releasing all remastered maps at the game's launch, as was originally planned and similarly executed in Modern Warfare 3 with Modern Warfare 2 maps, the developers now plan to roll out new and remastered maps concurrently.

This strategic shift in map release is possibly a direct response to the feedback received from fans. Modern Warfare 3, which underwent a swift 16-month development cycle, although acclaimed for its quality, faced criticism for its resemblance to a glorified DLC rather than a standalone title. It appears this critique has been taken into consideration in shaping the map release strategy for Call of Duty 2025.

Currently, about 22 months away from completion, the development of Call of Duty 2025 is in a fluid state, with details subject to potential changes. Sources close to the development team have hinted at a comprehensive overhaul of the movement system, indicating a significant shift from the mechanics seen in previous titles. In addition, the game is set to see the return of the ‘pick 10′ create-a-class system, a highly acclaimed feature favored for its customization capabilities.

The inclusion of the gunfight game mode, a component that has garnered considerable popularity, is also on the cards, alongside the continuation of the beloved round-based zombies mode. These features signify the developers' dedication to merging innovative elements with established, popular aspects of previous games, ensuring a balance between novelty and familiarity.

A notable departure in Call of Duty 2025 is its move away from the ‘Carry Forward' feature that is set to be a part of Call of Duty 2024's Black Ops Gulf War. Insiders stress that Call of Duty 2025 is being developed as a completely new game, distancing itself from its predecessors in several aspects to provide a unique and rejuvenating experience for the series' enthusiasts. While many details about the game are still under wraps, the information currently available points to an experience that will not only honor the legacy of Black Ops 2 but also push the boundaries of what fans have come to expect from this storied series.