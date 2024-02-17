Call of Duty: MW3 update tweaks weapon balance, upgrades progression, and adds new modes for a better gameplay experience.

In a recent development, the gaming community saw significant changes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone, particularly concerning the TAQ Evolvere LMG. This weapon had received previous updates that unintentionally elevated its performance, making it overwhelmingly powerful and a topic of discussion among players. The developers have now addressed these concerns with a new update aimed at balancing gameplay and enhancing player experience.

Weapon Balancing: A Closer Look At MW3's Latest Update

The update on February 13 introduced enhancements across a selection of weaponry, including the Striker 9, WSP Stinger, and notably, the TAQ Evolvere. While the modifications to the SMG and handgun were met with approval, the adjustments to the TAQ Evolvere sparked discussions within the MW3 and Warzone player bases. In both game modes, the LMG received boosts to movement speed, damage, range, and magazine capacity, particularly with the 556 Belt Magazine attachment, which significantly elevated its battlefield efficiency. Additionally, a noticeable reduction in recoil was reported, contributing to its dominance in combat scenarios.

Responding to the community's concerns, the developers released a targeted update on February 16 to address the imbalance. This patch focused on the TAQ Evolvere's recoil, aiming to correct the oversight and ensure a balanced experience in MW3 and Warzone. The update also fine-tuned the ammunition types for the TAQ Evolvere, with specific adjustments to the 5.56 Ammunition in MW3 Multiplayer and significant nerfs to both the 7.62 and 5.56 Ammunition types in Warzone. These changes aimed at moderating the weapon's attributes, such as damage and range, to better align with the intended gameplay balance.

Progression And Content Updates: Enhancing The MW3 Experience

Beyond weapon balance, the update brought enhancements to MW3 Multiplayer's progression system. Efforts were made to streamline the completion of challenges related to certain weapon conversion kits, improving the overall progression journey for players. Additionally, the update enriched the game's content by introducing new playlists to MW3, including Departures 24/7, Snipers Only, and Hordepoint: Hellhound Pound. The latter mode introduces an exciting twist by incorporating Zombies' Hellhounds into Hardpoint matches, adding an extra layer of challenge as players compete while also battling waves of these menacing creatures.

These updates underscore the developers' commitment to maintaining a balanced and engaging gaming environment for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. By actively listening to and addressing the community's feedback, the developers continue to ensure that the game remains fair, enjoyable, and fresh for all players. The recalibration of the TAQ Evolvere, along with the introduction of new gameplay modes and adjustments, reflects the ongoing dedication to enhancing the player experience and keeping the game dynamic.

As MW3 and Warzone evolve, players can anticipate further updates designed to refine gameplay and inject new life into the game. The developers' proactive approach to balancing and updating the game showcases their dedication to quality and player satisfaction. Through these efforts, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone remain at the forefront of online gaming, offering a competitive and enjoyable experience for a global community of gamers.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Update Patch Notes

The latest adjustments and additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are a testament to the developers' dedication to providing a balanced and engaging experience. Below are the detailed patch notes highlighting the key changes in the most recent update.

MW3 Update: MULTIPLAYER

PROGRESSION

Cryptid Bootcamp Event Enabled the DM56 and MCW 6.8 Conversion Kits to progress the Prophetic Squish challenge. JAK Beholder Rifle Kit (TYR) JAK Signal Burst (DM56) Full-Auto Conversion Kit (MCW 6.8)



MW3 Update: WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Light Machine Guns «

TAQ Evolvere 7.62 Ammunition Resolved an issue causing recoil not to function as intended. 5.56 Ammunition Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 10%. Increased vertical recoil control by 40%. Decreased maximum damage from 34 to 30 (-12%). Decreased neck, upper-torso, and upper-arm damage multipliers from 1.3x to 1.2x (-8%).



