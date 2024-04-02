Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, is set to elevate the gaming experience with the launch of Season 3 on April 3. Following a successful previous season that introduced a plethora of new content, including multiplayer maps and crossover characters from renowned franchises, the upcoming season is poised to deliver an even more enthralling experience for players worldwide.
Season 3 is bursting at the seams with content, featuring six new multiplayer maps to enhance the gaming landscape. Among the fresh additions is a remade map from Call of Duty: Vanguard, Growhouse (previously known as Sphere). This revamped map promises to offer a new tactical environment for players to explore and conquer. The season also marks the return of beloved modes like Capture the Flag and One in the Chamber, offering a nostalgic yet fresh competitive edge to the gameplay.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 Full List Of Battle Pass Skins
- Akuma (Swagger) – Sector 2
- Corsair (Ripper) – Sector 5
- Cardinal (Doc) – Sector 7
- Scalpel (Riptide) – Sector 10
- Banshee (Banshee) – Sector 13
- Cask (Corso) – Sector 16
- Saboteur (Byline) – Sector 18
The battle pass for Season 3 is packed with a wealth of operator skins, providing ample customization options for players. Skins for characters such as Swagger, Ripper, Doc, Riptide, Banshee, Corso, and Byline are up for grabs. For those who opt for the premium BlackCell pass, exclusive black and gold variants of these skins become available, along with distinctive additions such as the Snoop Dawg BlackCell skin, an ode to the iconic Snoop Dogg.
Crossovers And Warzone Enhancements In Season 3
Moreover, Season 3 introduces new crossover operators, further expanding the game's universe with characters from Cheech & Chong and Godzilla x Kong. These bundles, available in the store, not only enrich the game's character roster but also bridge the world of Call of Duty with other pop culture icons, enhancing the overall gaming experience.
Godzilla x Kong: New Empire Bundles coming to MW3 and Warzone in Season 3 pic.twitter.com/OrOyHTotf2
— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 2, 2024
‼️🚨 WZ x MW3 SEASON 3 BATTLEPASS TRAILER 🚨‼️pic.twitter.com/Fd9PgfzvBN
— Warzone Meta (@WZStatsGG) April 2, 2024
Beyond multiplayer enhancements, Season 3 brings new dynamics to Warzone, Call of Duty's battle royale offering. A new Zombies mission is set to challenge players, while the return of Rebirth Island offers a revisited battleground for strategic plays and intense combat. The season also introduces instant rewards, such as the animated Stasis operator and exclusive weapon blueprints, available through the purchase of the BlackCell Pass.
MW3 Season 3's Fresh Content and Evolving Legacy
The integration of new content in Season 3 reflects Activision's commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging for its vast player base. The addition of new maps and the return of classic modes cater to both new players and series veterans, offering varied gameplay experiences. The inclusion of crossover characters and unique skins underlines the game's continuous evolution and its crossover appeal with broader entertainment mediums.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, promises to be a significant update, bringing new layers of depth and entertainment to both the multiplayer and Warzone experiences. With a mix of nostalgia, innovation, and cross-franchise appeal, Season 3 is shaping up to be an essential chapter in the ongoing saga of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming