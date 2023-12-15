MW3 Unveils Massive Update for Multiplayer, Zombies, & Warzone

Experience enhanced gameplay, new maps, and fixes in the latest Call of Duty update for MW3 multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone players are diving into the latest update with eager anticipation as it marks the commencement of the first season, introducing a slew of enhancements. MW3 enthusiasts can now explore a variety of fresh content, including new maps, modes, weapons, and an additional chapter for Zombies. The addition of a fourth Zombies chapter promises an exciting narrative that is sure to keep players on the edge of their seats.

Simultaneously, Warzone players are in for a treat with the unveiling of Urzikstan, a brand-new Battle Royale map designed to provide an expansive and dynamic landscape for intense battles. As the terrain unfolds, players are navigating strategic locations, engaging in firefights, and adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of this fresh Warzone arena.

However, amidst the excitement, the gaming community has faced challenges, most notably the use of Modern Warfare Zombie's Ray Gun Wonder Weapon by cheaters in multiplayer matches. In response, Sledgehammer Games swiftly implemented a temporary fix, now punishing cheaters with damage when using the Ray Gun. This serves as both a deterrent and a just response to maintain fair play and safeguard the integrity of the gaming experience.

Another significant concern related to Breach Drones causing unintended damage in multiplayer has also been effectively addressed. Sledgehammer Games, committed to delivering a seamless and enjoyable experience, has implemented fixes to ensure that the impact detection of Breacher Drones aligns with intended game mechanics, alleviating frustrations within the community.

In a move towards transparency, Sledgehammer Games released comprehensive patch notes, detailing the intricacies of the update. These notes cover changes and improvements tailored to the MW3 multiplayer experience, along with significant alterations to the Warzone landscape. Beyond immediate fixes, the update introduces enhancements to the progression system, allowing players to actively contribute to the destruction of enemy field upgrades and advance challenge requirements related to destroying enemy equipment.

In Warzone, eleven weapons, including iconic ones from MW3 and the Fennec 45 SMG from Modern Warfare 2, have undergone meticulous adjustments. Focused on balancing gameplay, these adjustments include reductions in max damage and headshot multipliers. Notably, the Haymaker shotgun and Tyr handgun have experienced significant adjustments to maintain equilibrium within the diverse weapon arsenal.

Call of Duty MW3 Patch Notes: