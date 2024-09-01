Former NFL NVP turned podcast superstar Cam Newton wants to host his podcast 4th & 1 at an HBCU in the near future. On the most recent episode of his podcast, 4th & 1, Newton expressed his desire to host a live episode from an HBCU, inspired by Pat McAfee's recent live remote show from Ireland.

The idea stemmed from McAfee's on-location episode of The Pat McAfee Show, broadcasting from an Irish pub during Week Zero of the college football season. Newton, who admired McAfee’s innovative approach, plans to bring that same energy stateside by filming from an HBCU campus.

“This year I want to go to an HBCU and shoot it live,” Newton shared enthusiastically on his podcast. “Everybody in my family went to an HBCU besides me. I had the experience to go to North Carolina Central. I had the experience to go to Howard. Just to catch the experience. But what if we just went to shoot ‘4th and 1'.”

Newton's connection to HBCUs is deep-rooted. His brother, Caylin Newton, attended Howard University, where he played a pivotal role in one of the biggest upsets in college football history when Howard defeated UNLV 43-40. Cam himself was present at the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl, which featured Florida A&M and Howard University, taking pictures with fans on the sidelines.

During the podcast, Newton and his co-host Peggy, a North Carolina Central alumnus, discussed potential HBCUs for the event. Peggy suggested North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T as possible venues.

Newton gave a nod to McAfee for the inspiration, stating, “So let me shout out to Pat McAfee for still pushing the pendulum. I love that. But if we're trying to compete and we're trying to give good vibration, put me in the HBCU and watch the knob get broke.”

With homecoming season approaching, Newton has a wealth of options for hosting his live show. A homecoming tour might even be in the cards, where he could interview football players, coaches, and notable alumni from the institutions he visits. This initiative can not only further elevate the profile of HBCU football and culture but also bring fresh entertainment and excitement to his show.