Cam Newton is joining Stephen A. Smith on First Take on a permanent basis. The former Carolina Panthers star and the host of the popular 4th & 1 podcast is joining First Take’s rotating crew of contributors that features Shannon Sharpe, Ryan Clark, and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. ESPN announced the hiring of Newton on Thursday morning.

“Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities. His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans,” David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN in a statement

Newton also commented on his addition to the show, saying, “I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun”

Newton’s First Take debut will take place at Tennessee State University, marking the second stop on their Fall HBCU tour. This location is particularly fitting, as Newton has a strong affinity for HBCU culture. His connection runs deep; his brother, Caylin Newton, attended Howard University and played a crucial role in a historic upset when Howard defeated UNLV 43-40. Cam was also present at the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl, where Florida A&M faced Howard University, and he enjoyed taking photos with fans on the sidelines.

Recently, he appeared at the Atlanta University Center alongside Ebony Magazine and Wells Fargo to host a special episode of his Funky Friday podcast focused on financial literacy, with the goal of empowering students with valuable personal finance advice.

Newton also said on his podcast that he wanted to go on an HBCU tour this year, inspired by Pat McAfee’s recent live remote show from Ireland earlier this season.

The concept originated from McAfee’s live episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which was broadcast from an Irish pub during Week Zero of the college football season. Newton, inspired by McAfee’s creative approach, intends to replicate that energy in the U.S. by filming from an HBCU campus.

“This year I want to go to an HBCU and shoot it live,” Newton shared enthusiastically on his podcast. “Everybody in my family went to an HBCU besides me. I had the experience to go to North Carolina Central. I had the experience to go to Howard. Just to catch the experience. But what if we just went to shoot ‘4th and 1′.”

ESPN First Take airs live from Tennessee State University on Friday at 10 AM EST.