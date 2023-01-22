The Miami Heat are “indeed interested” in New York Knicks swingman Cam Reddish. The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are also well known to be suitors of Reddish, per previous reports.

Traded to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, Reddish has averaged just 7.4 points per game in 35 contests. Perhaps most surprising is that he’s only averaged 18.7 minutes per game with New York this season while suiting up for 20 games. Initially, it was thought that Reddish needed to familiarize himself with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s schemes and that he would get a larger opportunity once veterans were traded.

However, despite their questionable depth at small forward, Reddish has only been able to demonstrate his talent in flashes. These aren’t the types of flashes that were seen when he was with the Atlanta Hawks, when the coaches put the ball in his hands and eagerly anticipated him making plays. Instead, Reddish has been more or less lucky to get any opportunity to shine while with the Knicks.

One of the most popular players among his peers, Reddish’s career hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Drafted by the Hawks with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Reddish was initially utilized as a multi-positional perimeter playmaker whose defense stuck out on a roster deficient in that area. However, desiring a larger role, Reddish sought a trade and landed with the Knicks.

It initially seemed like a solid pairing considering the amount of young players that New York possessed and Reddish’s play style. Nonetheless, with the Heat continuously linked to Reddish and in dire need of scoring help, Cam Reddish could take his talents to South Beach. And thrive.