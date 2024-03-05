Cam Reddish's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. Reddish is a small forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was part of the team that won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship. Let's take a closer look at Cam Reddish's net worth in 2024.
Cam Reddish was born on Sept. 1, 1999, in Norristown, Pa. He attended Haverford School before moving to Westtown School.
As a senior, Reddish put up averages of 22.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. For his efforts, Reddish was named Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball and McDonald's All-American. He also led the Moose to a pair of Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships.
Cam Reddish commits to playing for Duke
Coming out of high school, Reddish was considered a five-star prospect by ESPN and ranked third in the nation. Reddish earned offers from various college basketball programs. These included Kentucky, Villanova, Connecticut, UCLA, and Duke. Reddish committed to play for the Duke Blue Devils.
In only one season for Duke basketball, Reddish averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc. For his efforts, Reddish was named to the All-ACC Honorable Mention. It's worth noting that during his time at Duke, Reddish played alongside eventual top NBA draft picks RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson.
Cam Reddish is drafted by the Hawks
With a respectable college performance in the books, Reddish opted to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Atlanta Hawks selected Reddish in the first round with the 10th overall pick. Shortly after, Reddish inked a four-year rookie deal worth $19.33 million, as per Spotrac.
In his rookie year, Reddish had a promising season after putting up 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. In the following season, the former Blue Devil standout improved his numbers to 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
Cam Reddish is traded to the Knicks
However, after two quality seasons, Reddish revealed that he no longer wanted to be a part of the Hawks squad because of his desire for a bigger role, due to a stacked rotation. This prompted the organization to use Reddish as a trading chip.
The Hawks eventually traded the Duke alum to the New York Knicks in an exchange that also featured Kevin Knox midway through the 2021-2022 season. In a Knicks uniform, Reddish registered 7.4 points per game while shooting only 44 percent from the field overall.
Cam Reddish is traded to the Blazers
Less than a year after the Hawks shipped him to New York, Reddish once again revealed his intention to move to another team despite only suiting up for 35 games across two seasons.
As a result, the Knicks accepted the request and traded the injury-riddled 6-foot-7 small forward to the Portland Trail Blazers in return for Josh Hart. In a Blazers uniform, Reddish put up decent numbers of 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per outing in only 20 games.
Cam Reddish signs with the Lakers
After the 2022-23 season, Reddish became an unrestricted free agent after the Blazers declined to extend a qualifying offer. This paved the way for Reddish to sign a two-year contract worth $4.63 million.
In the ongoing 2023-24 season, Reddish is averaging 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 dimes per outing while shooting 34 percent on 3-point attempts.
Reddish also helped the Lakers become the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champions. With the Lakers clinching the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament title, players and coaches, including Reddish, enjoyed an additional $500,000 for the season in prize money.
Although Reddish has had a rough NBA career as of late, joining the Purple and Gold has proved to be a career-changing move for the better. With the Lakers, Reddish has proven to be a solid spot-up shooter on the receiving end of LeBron James' timely kickout passes while also holding his own in terms of defending opposing wings.
Cam Reddish's endorsement deal with Nike
As a first-round draft pick, it isn't surprising that Reddish was able to nab an endorsement agreement, particularly a shoe deal with sports brand giant Nike.
Based on a report by Bleacher Report, the Lakers guard signed a long-term deal with Nike back in 2019, when the Duke alum had just joined the NBA. However, specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Cam Reddish's net worth in 2024?