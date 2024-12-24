Arizona State football and Cam Skattebo proved to be a dynamic, championship pairing. The running back took the leap from Sacramento State to the more rugged Big 12 realm over a year ago. He and the Sun Devils are now carrying the conference in the College Football Playoffs.

The Arizona State star thrashed Iowa State with 208 total yards and three touchdowns for the Big 12 title. Skattebo later told NFL teams to make sure he's listed high on their draft boards for 2025. Now standing in front of the prized former Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) standout? A former Big 12 heavyweight in Texas at the Peach Bowl.

The Longhorns, now representing the Southeastern Conference, are fresh off dismantling Clemson 38-24 on Saturday. Texas would want nothing more than to end Skattebo and ASU's season before both ignite their CFP run.

But will Skattebo go off on the Longhorns down in Atlanta? Here's the list of bold predictions for one of the best stars of the first 12-team tournament.

Cam Skattebo will get 25 carries

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have a workhorse at its disposal.

Skattebo handles a heavy load already. He's carried the football 25 or more times in four games this season.

ASU will definitely ride him against the Longhorns. The Sun Devils are a perfect 4-0 when Skattebo takes 25 carries or more in 2024. They're even 8-0 when Skattebo settles between 20-24 handoffs. Arizona State is giving him the football. That's going to mean up to 25 designed handoffs to him.

Skattebo will break a 40-yard run

You read that correctly. Texas will have difficulty containing Skattebo.

Clemson watched Adam Randall rack up 41 yards on one carry against this Longhorns run defense. Trevor Etienne of Georgia gashed Texas on an even longer 48-yard scamper during the SEC title game.

Skattebo, though, is the Longhorns' biggest backfield challenge yet. He's already broken off two 50-yard rumbles. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder looks bound to deliver a long run here.

Skattebo will surpass 100 yards during the game

Texas earned the luxury of facing mostly pass-first offenses. Including Clemson one week ago to start the postseason.

ASU is more run-based under Dillingham. Skattebo is guaranteed to surpass 100 yards by his 20th carry.

Skattebo, though, is capable of hitting 100 yards before the third quarter facing this defense.

ASU will get Skattebo into the end zone twice

It'll be by land and air too for ASU getting Skattebo past the goal line.

Skattebo isn't just a proven locomotive who wears down defenses with his power. He's a receiving threat out of the backfield too. Skattebo shredded Texas Tech with six catches for 117 yards back on Sept. 21. He delivered one other 100-yard receiving day: The 121-yard afternoon against Oklahoma State, which also saw four receptions in that Nov. 2 win.

Texas and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski have to do more than account for Skattebo as a runner. But also as a wideout option too. Dillingham is bound to get creative with Skattebo. That offensive creativity will lead to multiple touchdowns for the senior.

Skattebo, ASU will put on show but fall short

Skattebo emerged as a beloved underdog story for 2024 in college football. His powerful runs and versatility captured the hearts of CFB fans. He's now a folk hero on the Tempe campus.

And he'll surely put together one more stellar evening in Atlanta. But Texas simply has too many weapons and depth for ASU.

The Longhorns showed they're just as equipped to wear down defenses with their ground attack. Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner combined for 256 rushing yards in the 14-point home victory. Then there's the deep contingent of receiving options from Gunner Helm to Matthew Golden to lock in on.

Skattebo has cemented his case as one of the top RB performers for '24. He's due to land high in the NFL Draft, even if Ashton Jeanty leaves college early for the April event. But the depth and talent on the side of Texas prevents the Sun Devils' upset and caps off a brilliant career for Skattebo.