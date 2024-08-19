ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 2: Andreas Gustafsson vs. Pat Pytlik continues in the middleweight division between Cameron Rowston and Torrez Finney. Rowston has won five consecutive fights with all five wins coming inside the distance meanwhile, Finney is undefeated winning all eight of his wins with seven of them coming by finish as he makes his second Contender Series appearance this Tuesday night. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rowston-Finney prediction and pick.

Cameron Rowston (8-2) was getting ready to appear in the last season of the Contender Series against Chad Hanekom but had to withdraw from the bout. He will be coming off a 19-month layoff as he gets to finally get his shot on the Contender Series to take on returning fight Torrez Finney in an attempt to impress Dana White and the matchmakers to secure his UFC contract.

Torrez Finney (8-0) made his first stint on the Contender Series last season where he choked out the then-undefeated Yuri Panferov in the second round. Dana White wanted Finney to gain more experience before getting signed and that’s what he did as he went back to the regional scene and got a blistering first-round knockout to get his second chance on the Contender Series. Now, Finney will be putting his undefeated record on the line when he takes on Cameron Rowston in this season of the Contender Series as he looks to get signed to the UFC finally.

Why Cameron Rowston Will Win

Cameron Rowston was originally scheduled to fight in the last season of the Contender Series but ultimately had to withdraw from the bout. Now after 19 months on the shelf, Rowston finally gets his shot on the Contender Series as he looks to put together a good performance against the unbeaten Torrez Finney and spoil his return to the Apex.

Rowston is going to have a big height advantage against Finney where he is 6″ taller than him. Rowston does a great job keeping fight at his preferred range where he utilizes his jab, his straight punches, and his kicks to keep his opponents at bay. Also, Rowston loves to throw a flying knee and kicks up the middle which if he throws it out there could prevent Finney from just trying to drop down for a takedown. On the feet, Rowston has a clear advantage due to his length and his variety of attacks. It will be up to him to avoid the power shots from Finney and defend the takedowns, if he can do that he has a great chance of scoring the massive upset and getting his UFC contract.

Why Torrez Finney Will Win

Torrez Finney looked good in his first fight on the Contender Series where he defeated unbeaten Yuri Panferov via second-round rear-naked choke. However, Dana White wanted him to gain more experience and that is exactly what he did as he went back on the regional scene and starched his next opponent in less than two minutes giving him his second shot in this season of the Contender Series. Finney will be looking to keep his unbeaten streak intact as he takes on Australia’s Cameron Rowston this Tuesday to secure his UFC contract.

Finney may be small in stature but he makes up for his brute strength and power. He has now finished 7 of his 8 opponents with 6 of those coming by KO/TKO. Finney is going to come forward and be the aggressor right from the jump and that is exactly what he must do against a taller and longer opponent. He will need to navigate the kicks and long-range attacks of Rowston to get on the inside where he lands his heavy hooks and takes Rowston for a ride slamming him to the mat. If Finney can land the takedown and get on top of Rowson he’s going to rain down heavy ground and pound to where the referee could potentially stop it or it opens up the opportunity for Finney to get the submission and get the UFC contract he’s been longing for.

Final Cameron Rowston-Torrez Finney Prediction & Pick

This fight has the makings of being an absolute barnburner as both fighters are finishers and will be looking to add another highlight reel finish on their resumes. Ultimately, Finney is going to navigate the length of Rowston to get on the inside to land his devastating hooks where he then takes Rowston to the mat and punches a hole through him until the referee needs to stop the fight to get the TKO victory and finally the UFC contract.

Final Cameron Rowston-Torrez Finney Prediction & Pick: Torrez Finney (-475)