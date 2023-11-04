An in-state rivalry is back Saturday. We continue with our college football odds series with our Campbell-North Carolina prediction and pick.

The Campbell Fighting Camels storm into the matchup, ready to slay the giant that is the North Carolina Tar Heels. Playing in the FCS, Campbell will be fighting an uphill battle, but to cover against this team, they must first shake off their rough loss last week. Down only three points heading into the fourth quarter, Campbell looked likely to upset the Richmond Spiders. However, they allowed Richmond to break away and score 28 unanswered points to close the game. Now, with their sights set on Drake Maye and company, they head to Chapel Hill.

Reaching as high as #10 in the AP Poll this season, the North Carolina Tar Heels appeared destined to give the College Football Playoff a shot in Drake Maye's final year in Chapel Hill. However, North Carolina is now on the heels of back-to-back losses against unranked opponents. Their most recent loss came on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Although they led 42-32 with 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, they allowed Georgia Tech to storm back and go on a 14-0 run to win the game and upset the #17 ranked Tar Heels. North Carolina will try their best to put this game behind them and get a much-needed confidence boost against Campbell.

College Football Odds: Campbell-North Carolina Odds

Campbell: +38.5 (-110)

North Carolina: -38.5 (-110)

Over: 67.5 (-112)

Under: 67.5 (-108)

How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina Week 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ACCN

Stream: fuboTV

Why Campbell Will Cover The Spread

The run game of the Fighting Camels has been devastating to opponents this season. Campbell possesses four players who have four or more touchdowns and four players who have tallied 175+ rushing yards. Notably, three of these four players have accrued an average of 4.0 yards per carry or more, with Chris McKay Jr. leading the way with an impressive 7.4 yards per carry. Over the past two weeks, the Tar Heels have allowed an average of 51.0 carries for 288.0 yards to their opponents. This 5.7 yards per carry has allowed both of these unranked teams not only to cover but also to beat them outright. If Campbell wants a shot of keeping this game close, they have to expose this lapse the Tar Heels have had over these last two games.

In addition to this electric rushing attack, Campbell has one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS. Fifth-year player Hajj-Malik Williams has had a sensational season so far at Campbell. In the eight games he has played, he has thrown for 2,080 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding four touchdowns on the ground. He has had four games where he has thrown for two or more touchdowns and three games throwing for 300+ yards. Williams is a proven leader for this team. If he can continue to lead this high-flying offense, averaging 34.3 points per game the way he has all season, Campbell should be competitive enough to keep up with North Carolina.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread

As has been known all season long across college football, Drake Maye is one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Whenever you pin someone with that reputation against an FCS defense, giving up 31.0 points per game, it's a recipe for disaster for that defense. Although the Tar Heels have lost their last two games, it has not been because of Maye. In these losses, he has thrown for 305+ yards, posted a 4 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio, and posted a 56.2% completion percentage. If the North Carolina defense can get it together, Maye will not have a problem producing points for this team.

At 4-4, it is surprising that Campbell has played so well this season even though, week after week, they are decimated in the penalty department. The Fighting Camels are averaging 6.4 penalties per game, leading to 54 yards given to their opponents. This North Carolina offense, with the ACC's leading passer in Maye and leading rusher with Omarion Hampton, will make you pay if you give them free yards. If this trend continues, for Campbell, North Carolina, will be able to cover the spread and then some on Saturday.

Final Campbell-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Unfortunately for both fan bases, Campbell and North Carolins had similar fourth quarters last week. These teams were outscored by a combined 50-7 in their games last week, leading to some demoralizing losses. Now, both teams aim to rebound in a battle of the North Carolina colleges. Campbell is bringing in one of the best offenses in the FCS this season. With a dynamic air and ground attack, they will try to light up this North Carolina defense that has been in shambles over the past two weeks. However, coming off of back-to-back losses and needing a statement win to potentially reenter the Top 25, I will take the North Carolina Tar Heels against the spread. Drake Maye is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, and he will carve this defense up alongside running back Omarion Hampton. Give me the Tar Heels.

Final Campbell-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -38.5 (-110)