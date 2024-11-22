ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Campbell and Ohio State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Campbell-Ohio State prediction and pick.

The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2) travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) in what promises to be an intriguing non-conference showdown. Led by senior guard Jasin Sinani, who dropped 24 points in their recent 86-66 win over Navy, Campbell brings offensive firepower and impressive free-throw shooting (84% team percentage). Ohio State, under first-year coach Jake Diebler, boasts a suffocating defense that's holding opponents to a nation-best 29.5% shooting. The Buckeyes are coming off a dominant 80-30 victory. With both teams sitting at 3-1 and 3-2 respectively, this Friday night matchup offers compelling storylines and potential tournament implications.

Here are the Campbell-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Campbell-Ohio State Odds

Campbell: +25.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +3000

Ohio State: -25.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Campbell vs. Ohio State

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Campbell Will Cover The Spread/Win

Campbell's Fighting Camels are poised to cover the +25.5-point spread against Ohio State on Friday night, despite facing a formidable Buckeyes squad in Columbus. The Camels' offensive firepower, led by senior guard Jasin Sinani, who recently dropped 24 points against Navy, gives them a fighting chance to keep the game competitive. Campbell's impressive team free-throw percentage of 84% could prove crucial in a high-pressure road environment, allowing them to capitalize on any fouls drawn and maintain offensive efficiency1. Additionally, the Fighting Camels have shown they can be competitive on the road, with a 1-1 away record this season.

Ohio State's defense, while stifling, may face challenges against Campbell's balanced attack. The Buckeyes are allowing opponents to shoot 72.3% from the free-throw line, which could play into Campbell's strengths. Furthermore, Campbell's ability to force turnovers, averaging 10.6 steals per game compared to Ohio State's 7.0, could lead to easy transition baskets and help keep the score closer than expected. With Campbell going 3-6 against the spread in their last 9 games, they're due for a strong performance. While an outright upset may be unlikely, the Fighting Camels have the tools and motivation to keep this game within the 25.5-point spread, making them an intriguing bet for Friday night's matchup.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ohio State Buckeyes are primed to cover the -25.5-point spread against Campbell on Friday night, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the court. Under first-year coach Jake Diebler, the Buckeyes have established themselves as a defensive powerhouse, holding opponents to a nation-best 29.5% shooting from the field. This suffocating defense was on full display in their recent 80-30 victory over Evansville, where they limited their opponents to a mere 19% shooting. With Campbell averaging 77 points per game, Ohio State's defensive prowess is likely to stifle the Fighting Camels' offense and create a significant scoring gap.

Offensively, the Buckeyes have been equally impressive, averaging 76.2 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field, a potent Ohio State attack that should overwhelm Campbell's defense. The Buckeyes' home-court advantage at the Schottenstein Center, where they boasted a 15-5 record last season, will further amplify their performance. Additionally, Ohio State's recent trend of covering the spread (10-3 ATS in their last 13 games) bodes well for their chances of beating the -25.5-point margin. With their balanced offensive firepower and lockdown defense, the Buckeyes are well-positioned to dominate Campbell and cover the spread handily on Friday night.

Final Campbell-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing non-conference matchup, Ohio State's dominant defense will be put to the test against Campbell's efficient offense. The Buckeyes are holding opponents to a nation-best 29.5% shooting from the field, which could stifle Campbell's attack. However, the Fighting Camels have shown offensive prowess, averaging 77 points per game and shooting an impressive 84% from the free-throw line. Ohio State's home-court advantage at the Schottenstein Center, where they went 15-5 last season, will be a significant factor. The Buckeyes' recent 80-30 victory over Evansville demonstrates their ability to dominate lesser opponents4. However, Campbell's road experience (1-1 away record) and their recent 20-point non-conference road win suggest they can compete away from home.

While Ohio State's defense is formidable, Campbell's free-throw proficiency could keep the game closer than expected. The Fighting Camels' ability to force turnovers (15 against Navy) might create easy transition baskets. Additionally, Ohio State's tendency to commit fouls (20.3 per game) could play into Campbell's hands. Considering Campbell's offensive efficiency and Ohio State's occasional struggles against the spread, the Fighting Camels have a good chance of covering the +25.5 spread, even if an outright upset is unlikely.

Final Campbell-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Campbell +25.5 (-104), Under 143.5 (-110)