The 4 Nations Face-Off concludes on Thursday night as Canada faces the USA. It is time to continue our 4 Nations Face-Off odds series with a Canada-USA prediction and pick.

Canada comes into the finals with a regulation win, an overtime win, and a loss. In their last game, Canada defeated Finland. Canada opened the scoring on a Connor McDavid goal. They would add two more goals in the period to make it 3-0, and it would be 4-0 after two periods. Finland got a goal back in the third, and then Mikael Granlund scored twice in 23 seconds to make it a one-goal game. Still, Sidney Crosby would add an empty net goal, and Canada won 5-3.

Meanwhile, the USA has two regulation wins and a loss. With multiple players, including Auston Matthews, out of the lineup, the USA faced Sweden in their last game. Chris Kreider scored just 35 seconds into the game to give the US a 1-0 lead. Still, Sweden would get goals from Gustav Nyquist and Jesper Bratt to make it 2-1 going into the second period. From there, Samuel Ersson would shut down the USA attack. He would stop 32 of 33 shots as Sweden won 2-1.

This will be the second meeting between these two teams, with the United States winning the first game 3-1.

Here are the Canada-USA 4 Nations Face-Off odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canada-USA Odds

Canada: +1.5 (-300)

Moneyline: -110

USA: -1.5 (+235)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-122)

How To Watch Canada vs USA

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Canada Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid is once again expected to lead the top line for Canada in this game. He is tied for third in the tournament in points, coming in with two goals and two assists in the three games so far. McDavid is fourth in the NHL in points this year, having 22 goals and 49 assists. He will be joined by Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner. Reinhart is third in the NHL in goals with 31 goals and 31 assists this year. Marner has just one goal in the tournament after coming in with 16 goals and 55 assists this year.

The second line is headlined by Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Crosby is 22nd in the NHL in points this year, having 17 goals and 41 assists. He is tied for the most points in the tournament, with a goal and four assists. MacKinnon leads the NHL in points this year, having 21 goals and 66 assists, good for 87 total points. He has three goals in the three games so far in the tournament.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for Canada in this one. He is 2-1 in the tournament with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Binnington is 15-19-4 in the regular season with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

Why the USA Could Cover the Spread/Win

The United States squad is dealing with multiple injuries. Charlie McAvoy will be out for the United States in the finals, while Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and Auston Matthews all missed the last game with injuries. Still, there is a chance that all three of them will play in the finals. If Brady and Matthew Tkachuk can go, they will most likely join a line with Jack Eichel. Matthew Tkachuk is 24th in the NHL in points this year, with 22 goals and 25 assists. He has two goals and an assist so far in the tournament. Brady Tkachuk also has two goals in the tournament so far and has 21 goals and 23 assists so far this year. Eichel is sixth in the NHL in points, coming in with 19 goals and 50 assists this year. Eichel has four assists so far in the tournament.

Auston Matthews would be expected to rejoin Jake Guentzel and Jack Hughes on a line. Matthews has just one assist in the tournament while having 20 goals and 25 assists this year. Guentzel has three goals and an assist in the tournament, while Hughes has one assist. Further, the United States squad gets offensive production from the blue line. Zach Werenski is tied for the tournament lead in points, having five assists so far.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for Team USA. He is 2-0 in the tournament, having a 1.00 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage in the two games so far.

Final Canada-USA Prediction & Pick

While there are questions on who will be available for Team USA on Thursday, this will be a physical and tight game regardless. It was like that in the first game and will be again in this one. Still, even with the United States missing players, they have the best goaltender in the world. Hellebuyck has stopped 45 of 47 shots so far in the games. Expect a low-scoring and tight battle. With that, take the under.

Final Canada-USA Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-122)