Sunday was truly a historic and career moment for Nick Taylor, who became the first Canadian golfer to win the RBC Canadian Open since 1954 after drilling an improbable 72-foot putt to cap off a dramatic playoff versus Tommy Fleetwood. However, Taylor's friend, countryman and fellow golfer Adam Hadwin ensured the feat would just be a bit more memorable and a lot more viral.

With a little help from a diligent security guard, that is. Hadwin stormed the green eager to celebrate the big victory and already had a bottle of bubbly ready to go. Just as he started to douse Taylor and his caddie with a champagne shower, a security guard rushed over and tackled Hadwin to the ground. As confusion and chaos instantly pervaded the scene, it became clear the security mistook the golfer for a rowdy and disruptive fan.

Adam Hadwin getting tackled by security lol pic.twitter.com/NPkmDdZzTq — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 12, 2023

An unbelievably unusual way to culminate a proud day for the Great White North. Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica provided fans with an update on her husband's status following the wild Canadian Open incident.

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that {Hadwin} is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled,” she tweeted.

It is great to see humor is alive and well in the Hadwin household, and that this particular Canadian stereotype is holding true. After all, the security guard was just doing his job. While the 35-year-old may be considered a journeyman by the public, he should have no problem walking around the greens at next weekend's U.S. Open- a tournament in which he placed seventh last year.