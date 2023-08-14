Jannik Sinner outclassed Alex De Minaur en route to an insanely good personal feat. The Italian 21-year-old got his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. His route to the trophy was not at all easy. He swept Matteo Berrettini, did not get to face off with Andy Murray, had a classic thriller with Gael Monfils, and wiped the floor against Tommy Paul.

All of this hard work made it easier for him to cruise in the Canadian Open final. Jannik Sinner came alive as he noticed that victory was beneath his feet. His five aces and 72% win percentage on his first serve proved exactly that. Not to mention when Alex de Minaur started fighting back, he would immediately try to play aggressively. This netted him a 67% win percentage on his second serve.

A lot of emotions were in play after he got his ATP Masters 1000 title. He disclosed the feeling in his post-match interview, via AP News.

He outlined what this Canadian Open win meant for him and the people who contributed to his success, “One I can share with all the people who are close to me every day. It is a nice moment to share with them and we are doing the right things. This result makes us feel good, stronger, and hungry to work even harder in the future.”

Sinner even went full Terminator as he made a declaration about his return to the hard court, “It was a breakthrough week for me. I had a nice week here in Toronto. I played some great tennis and it gave me a taste of it. My maiden (Masters 1000) final and I will be back.”

Will all of this success from the Canadian Open carry over to the US Open?