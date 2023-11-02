The Montreal Canadiens take on the Arizona Coyotes as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Montreal Canadiens travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Canadiens-Coyotes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Canadiens have srarted the season 5-2-2, so they are playing some good hockey. Their 12 points put them fourth in the Eastern Conference as the season gets going. Cole Caufield leads the team in points, and that is because of his six assists. Sean Monahan is the leading goal scorer on the team. He has scored five goals in the nine games played. Montreal uses two goalies mainly, and they are both playing well. As a team, the Canadiens allow 3.11 goals per game.

The Coyotes are starting this season off much better than they played last season. They must have made some good offseason deals, and they are paying off. Arizona is 4-4-1 through their first nine games, and they really spread the love in the offensive zone. 14 different skaters have a goal for the Coyotes. Four different skaters have four goals. Clayton Keller has four goals, and four assists to lead the team with eight points. Nick Schmaltz has six assists to lead the team in that category.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens. Connor Ingram will be in goal for the Coyotes.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Coyotes Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-225)

Arizona Coyotes: -1.5 (+184)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Coyotes

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canadiens do not do a great job scoring, but their shot percentage is at 10 percent. That means they make one in every 10 shots they take. It does not seem like a lot, but it does get the job done enough to win some games. Montreal is also top half of the league in power play goals. This will come in handy because the Coyotes are one of the worst teams on the penalty kill. Arizona also has the most penalty minutes in the NHL, so they spend a lot of time in the box. The Canadiens will be on the power play in this game, they just need capitalize and score some goals while they are a man up.

Montreal is starting their best goalie in this game. Allen is 3-0-1 this season, and he only allows 2.63 goals per game. What is even more impressive is his top-10 save percentage. Allen does a great job in net, and the Canadiens need him to step up in this game. As long as he has a good game, the Canadiens will cover the spread.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is actually one of the better offensive teams in the NHL. They score 3.33 goals per game, and they are top half of the league in shot percentage, and power play percentage. The Coyotes are also a lot better when playing at home this season. They have scored 4.7 goals per home game, and they allow just 2.3. As long as the Coyotes can continue to shoot the puck well, and find the back of the net, they will cover this spread.

I mentioned the power play with the Canadiens, and I will again with the Coyotes. Montreal has the third most penalty minutes in the league, and the Coyotes are pretty good on the power play. They will be a man up a few times in this game, and should be able to capitalize on that. If they do that, Arizona will cover the spread.

Final Canadiens-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Last season, you would not catch me betting the Coyotes at all. However, it is a new season, and the Coyotes are playing well. The problem with this game is the Coyotes are the favorites. Because of that, I lean towards the Canadiens to cover the spread.

Final Canadiens-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Canadiens +1.5 (-225), Over 6.5 (-1.5)