Don't look now, but more hockey is in store for your Monday as the Montreal Canadiens battle it out with the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. Let's check out our NHL odds series where our Canadiens-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Fresh off of a back-to-back 4-3 victories, the Canadiens are keeping their fingers crossed that their recent play on the ice is a sign that good things are in store. Overall, Montreal is a healthy 5-2-1 overall and looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since their Stanley Cup finals appearance in 2011.

Fresh off of hoisting the Lord Stanley's Cup only a few months ago, the Golden Knights began their season 8-0. While they finally saw themselves lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime, they were able to bounce back against the Los Angeles Kings. In dominant fashion, this is a team that has yet to lose in regulation and are primed to make another championship run this season.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Golden Knights Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-118)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

The odds are stacked against the Canadiens, but stranger things have happened. While they enter the contest as +1.5 goal underdogs, Montreal is on a winning streak and could cause many issues for this Golden Knights crew throughout.

For starters, expected to patrol the crease for Montreal will be the 33-year-old Jake Allen. He has been on a tear to begin the year with a flawless 3-0 record to go along with an overwhelmingly stellar 2.63 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Simply put, Allen has put on an absolute show in between the pipes and is putting on his best impersonation of the Great Wall of China when in net. There is no doubt about, a hot goalie is extremely difficult to overcome and that's exactly why the Canadiens have a tremendous chance to hang with the Golden Knights later today.

In addition, Montreal has shown a knack for the clutch themselves with two consecutive comeback victories over their two-game winning stretch. Although the perfect recipe for success on the road against the champs would be to start hot and spend no time looking back, the fact that they can work their even when trailing is something to behold.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

The one thing that stood out the most in Vegas' last victory was the fact that it came in the form of come-from-behind fashion. For most of the year up to this point, the Golden Knights have not trailed in games a whole lot, but as defending champs, they have already proven they can win in a multitude of ways.

Overall, Vegas kept their nine-point streak alive by overcoming a 0-2 deficit at the hands of the LA Kings before finishing the job in shootout fashion. Without a doubt, the biggest thing that has stood out with Vegas thus far this season has been their ability to prevent scores at an elite pace. Simply enough, the Golden Knights give up only 2.22 goals per contest (3rd in the league) and have killed 22 of 25 power-play attacks faced this season. With the ability to fly around the puck and cause havoc for opposing offenses, this defensive assault can be absolutely suffocating.

Last and certainly not least, the Golden Knights are also averaging 3.67 goals per game and have seemingly picked up right there they left off in the 2022-2023 season. As a matter of fact, Vegas bettors need to realize that this roster already has a whopping nine names with at least five points recorded on the season. With that being said, the amount of weapons at this coaching staff's disposal is otherworldly. The defending champs are back and possibly better than ever.

Final Canadiens-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Both sides are playing some of their best hockey as of late, but Vegas is still Vegas. It is going to take a heroic performance on Montreal's side, and the Canadiens might not have what it takes to beat the Golden Knights on their home ice.

Final Canadiens-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (-102)