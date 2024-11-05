The Pittsburgh Penguins secured a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, but a standout moment sparked an on-ice melee between Penguins forward Noel Acciari and Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who is now speaking out about the incident via BarDown.

“It’s a good thing that my head is fine and that (there were no effects) afterward,” Slafkovsky said about the hit. “I was pissed because, like, (there were) three minutes until the end of the game, and I want to be out there.”

Slafkovsky, who has already missed three games this season due to injury, also stated it’s an incident that he believes the NHL should be reviewing for further discipline, as he had to undergo concussion protocol testing.

“Obviously I put myself in that spot, but you expect to get reverse-hit,” he said. “They teach me to reverse hit with my back and my ass, not with my arm. So I was maybe expecting a different type of contact from him. I got KO’d and had to go take a shower.”

Slafkovsky was hit in the corner by Acciari at 16:56 of the third period, with his left shoulder and head appearing to be the principal points of contact based on replays. As time expired minutes later, several members of the Canadiens attempted to confront Acciari, led by bruising defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

Expand Tweet

The 3-1 setback was the latest loss for the Canadiens, who are in last place in the Atlantic Division.

The former first-overall pick by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, he has one goal and seven assists so far in nine games played this season. Slafkovsky also re-signed with the Habs on a massive extension in the summer.

Noel Acciari explained he wasn’t trying to hurt Canadiens F Juraj Slafkovsky

As Acciari put it, he wasn’t looking to hurt anyone and it simply happened because he was “playing hard”, via Trib Live.

“We were both going for the puck,” Acciari said. “I’m never out looking to injure anyone. I hope he’s OK. We were both going for the puck. I don’t know if he was reaching a little. I just kind of led with my shoulder in there. Again, I’m not looking to hurt anyone. Just unfortunate. I hope he’s OK. Was just playing hard.”

“It is what it is,” Acciari said. “Again, I’m not doing anything maliciously out there. I’m just trying to play a hard game. It was unfortunate. I hope he’s OK.”

Acciari won’t be facing any discipline from the NHL.