The Montreal Canadiens will be without forward Emil Heineman for the forseeable future after he was involved in a traffic accident. They made the announcement on their official X account, providing the following update:

“Emil Heineman was involved in a traffic accident yesterday as a pedestrian. Heineman sustained an upper-body injury and will be out 3-4 weeks.”

Heineman's agent Marcus Isaksson reported the latest update on his client, saying Heineman may have suffered a broken wrist but that otherwise he wasn't seriously injured, via Aftonbladet:

“We are awaiting an update from North America. He has been hit by a car, nothing too serious. Maybe a broken wrist. A specialist will have a look at the injury,” he said.

Heineman has played in 41 games so far in 2024-25, scoring 10 goals with seven assists.

Without Heineman, the Canadiens will play the Utah Hockey Club for the first time since they were relocated from their former identity as the Arizona Coyotes; puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST.

Canadiens forward Emil Heineman isn't the only NHL player to be involved in an accident in recent days

While the good news is that he wasn't seriously hurt, Emil Heineman isn't the only NHL player to have been injured in a traffic accident as a pedestrian in recent days.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting was recently involved in a traffic accident outside of PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh over the weekend; while not seriously injured, he missed that afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan indicated that all parties involved were alright and that there were no serious injuries, but that Bunting would be understandably unavailable to the Penguins for that day's game, via The Hockey News.

“Everybody's okay, yeah” Sullivan said. “Bunts was involved in it. In the accident out there. He won't play tonight, but he's okay.”

Let's hope that no other players are hurt like this again.