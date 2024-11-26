Patrik Laine has yet to make his debut with the Montreal Canadiens after a brutal preseason injury, but it appears he's nearing a return.

Laine was wearing a normal practice jersey on Monday morning, per Renaud Lavoie. That's a positive indicator of his progression from the injury. Many believed he'd miss most of the season after the knee injury, but he's clearly not far off returning to the ice in game action.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said Laine isn't going to suit up during this week's road trip but next week is a strong possibility when the team returns home, per NHL Rumors. Laine hasn't played a game in the NHL since last December before ending up in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Teammate David Savard is very excited to have Laine almost back:

“It's nice to have him back with us. It can feel like a long time when you're not practicing with the team, you don't see the guys as much. We've made an effort to keep him involved as much as possible during team meetings, but it's tougher when we're on the road. But it's great to see him and to know he's close to returning to play.”

Back in his days with the Winnipeg Jets, Laine was one of the best players in the league. But after landing in Columbus, he struggled with injuries and simply couldn't produce at the same level. Coming over to the Canadiens represents a fresh start for the Finland native. Montreal currently sits at 7-11-2, which puts them last in the Atlantic Division.

The Habs are scoring just 2.81 goals per game and could definitely use an offensive boost. Hopefully, Laine can provide just that and find his best again. Montreal faces his former team on Wednesday as well in the Blue Jackets.