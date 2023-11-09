We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canadiens-Red Wings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Montreal Canadiens will travel to Motown to face the Detroit Red Wings in a battle of the original six teams. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canadiens-Red Wings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Canadiens lost 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Amazingly, the Bolts scored 22 seconds into the game to take the lead. It worsened as the Habs allowed three goals to put themselves in a monster hole. Then, the Habs tacked two goals to cut the deficit to two. But the Bolts finished it off with a powerplay goal from Nicholas Paul. Significantly, the Habs won 53 percent of their faceoffs. The Canadiens also went 1 for 6 on the powerplay and 3 for 5 on the penalty kill. Also, they blocked just 12 shots. The Canadiens pulled Jake Allen after the four goals.

The Red Wings lost 5-3 to the New York Rangers. Initially, it was 1-0 Rangers after the first period. But the Rangers erupted for four goals in the second period. Ultimately, the Wings battled back in the third period with goals from Michael Rasmussen, Klim Kostin, and Andrew Copp. It was not enough as time ran out. Overall, Ville Husso made 27 saves but allowed five goals. The Wings won just 42 percent of their faceoffs, went 0 for 6 on the powerplay, and 1 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they leveled just nine hits and blocked nine shots.

The Red Wings won 3 of 4 last season. Likewise, the Wings split two games at Little Caesar's Arena. The Red Wings have won 7 of 10 games overall in the series. However, the Habs have won 6 of 10 games in Detroit.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Red Wings Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-170)

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Habs do not have a great team. Regardless, they still have some players that can do damage. These scorers will be the critical factors in this game and whether the Canadiens can win.

Cole Caufield has scored four goals and eight assists, including one marker on the powerplay. Additionally, he has notched two game-winning goals. Caufield has only converted 8.2 percent of his shots. Meanwhile, Sean Monahan has six goals and five assists, including three powerplay goals, with a 19.4 percent shooting percentage. Monahan also has won 131 faceoffs while losing 86. Likewise, Nick Suzuki has four goals and six assists, including one snipe on the powerplay. Suzuki has also converted 12.5 percent of his shots. Moreover, he has won 90 faceoffs and lost just 83. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and three assists.

The Habs have two options to use for their goalies. First, there is Allen, who is 3-2-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Sam Montembeault is 2-2-1 with a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. Consequently, neither has been good this season.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can avoid the terrible start. Then, they must score some goals.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

The Wings are still trying to find their way. Ultimately, they have several key players that can get the job done. How they do will be critical to winning this game against the Habs.

Dylan Larkin has five goals and 12 assists, including three snipes on the powerplay. Additionally, he has won 118 faceoffs and lost 110. Alex Debrincat has nine goals and five assists, including three conversions on the powerplay. Meanwhile, defenseman Moritz Seider has one goal and 10 assists. Seider also has leveled 25 hits and blocked 27 shots. Also, Lucas Raymond has four goals and six assists, including a snipe on the powerplay. Raymond also has a 14.3 percent shooting percentage.

The Wings will likely go with Husso, who is 5-3-1 with a 3.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890. Ultimately, the Wings need a better performance from him to have a chance to win this game. The Red Wings cannot afford another bad outing.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if Larkin and Debrincat can both play a major role in this game. Then, they need better defense and goaltending.

Final Canadiens-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Neither team is good. Regardless, the edge goes to Detroit. The Red Wings have slightly better talent. Also, they will have the motivation to bounce back from a bad loss to the Rangers. The Habs stole one in Detroit last season. However, it will not happen again.

Final Canadiens-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+140)