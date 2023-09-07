Boxing analyst Teddy Atlas believes Canelo Alvarez showed he was overrated in his third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Atlas looked back on the trilogy fight that took place last year in a contest that saw Alvarez ultimately come out on top with a unanimous decision victory.

It was far from the classics that the first two fights were, and a big reason for that was Golovkin being a lot older at 40 years of age at the time. It led Atlas to have many conclusions, including the fact that Golovkin is not the same fighter he was during his prime.

“Triple-G is beyond his time,” Atlas said (via Boxing Social). “He hasn’t fought since Canelo. That Canelo fight he did a lot better than people thought he would do. He went the distance.

“It showed me a lot of things. One is that GGG is at the end of his career, there is not much left beyond his character. He is not the same fighter. He is not Triple-G anymore.”

Despite Golovkin's age and overall slowing down, Alvarez — eight years the junior to GGG — was still unable to finish him over the course of 12 rounds.

And to Atlas, that showed that the Mexican superstar was not only also slowing down, but overrated as well.

“[That fight] also showed me Canelo is overrated,” Atlas added. “I know the Mexican fans weren’t waiting to hear that. But it did, it showed he couldn’t get rid of him at this point in his career. As much as a lot of people build him up, he should have got rid of him.

“It showed me Canelo is slipping. Whatever he was, great or almost great, whatever that level was, it’s a little less now. He’s slipping.”

In fairness to Alvarez, while he was expected to win, it's still a tough task to finish Golovkin. After all, the Kazakhstan native still has one of the best chins in combat sports history and is yet to be knocked down, let alone knocked out.

However, the 33-year-old has shown some signs of decline as a whole if you look at his defeat to Dmitry Bivol and his last performance in May where he wasn't too impressive in his points win against John Ryder.

Alvarez, of course, will be looking to shut all the doubters up when he defends his super middleweight titles next against Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30.