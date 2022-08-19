‘Can’t say he doesn’t care’: De’Aaron Fox’s wife claps back at Kings PG’s haters after honeymoon cut short

De’Aaron Fox has gotten a lot of flak from his critics. Like most of his peers, the Sacramento Kings guard spends his free time playing video games and such to relax. Many fans, though, don’t like this, calling him “lazy” and that he doesn’t care about basketball. Clearly, though, that isn’t the case.

De’Aaron Fox and his wife Recee Caldwell is currently on honeymoon in Italy. However… recently, Caldwell posted an image of the Kings guard working out in a gym. Talk about being committed to the game despite. Caldwell would also fire back at her husband’s haters by revealing that they’re cutting their honeymoon short so that Fox can go back to working out.

We’re cutting our honeymoon short to go back home to workout also lol can’t say he doesn’t care 💀 — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) August 18, 2022

First of all, it’s amazing that Caldwell is supportive of her husband’s goals, so much so that she’s willing to cut their honeymoon short. Second, this just goes to show that the whole truth can’t be seen in social media. Until this point, no one knew about Fox’ honeymoon plans. Now, Kings fans who dissed their point guard should feel a little bad.

The Kings have quietly built a solid team behind Fox. They acquired Domantas Sabonis in a mid-season trade last year. In the off-season, they nabbed two scoring guards in Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk. They’re far from a title contender, but they should be good enough to compete for a play-in spot, at the very least.

With a core of Fox, Sabonis, and Harrison Barnes, the Kings are looking to break their long playoff drought. Even just an appearance in the postseason dance will be a massive sigh of relief for this downtrodden fanbase. Will they be able to do that this year?